Paulding, MS

On the hunt for a home in Paulding? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Paulding, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Paulding than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1396 Lake Eddins 1638, Pachuta, 39347

1 Bed 1 Bath | $142,500 | Single Family Residence | 820 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Great lake retreat on a nice, large landscaped lot, east side of the lake. Sunsets viewed here. Room to build another home and use this property as a guest house. The hardi-board exterior has been recently painted. This is the ideal camp for those enjoying fishing and/or hunting. Jasper County boasts some trophy deer in surrounding camps. Lake Eddins is known for it's trophy Bass, Crappie, White Perch and Catfish. LE is centrally located 30 mi S of Meridian, MS, 30 mi N of Laurel, MS and a 2.5 hr drive from the Gulf Coast. Casual, gated community. Properties shown by advance appointment only.

For open house information, contact Joy McClinthen, ABR, SRS, SFR, RSIPS, MRP, CRMS,RENE, Joy McClinthen Realty at 601-727-3415

Copyright © 2021 Laurel Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBRMS-30110)

80 Arley Williams Rd, Heidelberg, 39439

4 Beds 3 Baths | $206,850 | Single Family Residence | 2,955 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome to country living with this four bedroom three bath home close to Laurel, Sandersville, Heidelberg and 30 minutes from Hattiesburg. Plenty of room to spread out with spacious rooms including an office/den and a bonus room off the master large master bedroom. The roof and siding are less then one year new and the windows within two years new! Sit back and relax on the covered front porch or head out back to the elevated patio and enjoy great views!

For open house information, contact Timothy Blanchard, KW ELITE Keller Williams Realty at 601-819-0399

Copyright © 2021 Laurel Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBRMS-30305)

466 Le 1638, Pachuta, 39347

2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This is a perfect place if you are looking for a weekend getaway on a large lake. This cozy cabin is located on 2 lots (corner) 2.2 miles from the gate. You could build on 2nd lot. It has a large room upstairs that will hold several beds and a bedroom downstairs. Central air conditioning; screened-in porch for entertaining or perfect for enlarging the downstairs. Sq ft downstairs is 520.Heat source is fireplace downstairs and wood burning heater upstairs. Upstairs has door that opens up onto a deck that overlooks water (Deck needs work- do not walk out onto it) There is also a boat slip underneath with a lift. The water is low right now due to repairs being made to the dam. This is a gated community and must have an agent meet you at the gate to accompany you to the property.

For open house information, contact SUSAN BRASHIER, ABR, GRI, SRS, Laurel Hometown Realty LLC at 601-651-2449

Copyright © 2021 Laurel Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBRMS-30027)

149 Cr 51313, Rose Hill, 39356

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Farm | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Charming three bedroom, two bath home situated on a gorgeous 59+/- acres in Rose Hill, MS. This 1,380 +/- square foot home with a wrap around porch is nestled off the road with the rear porch overlooking the largest pond on the property. Below the home is an approximate 1,200 square feet of garage workspace. The interior of the home boast 9 foot ceilings throughout with a large living room that flows seamlessly to the dining room and kitchen. Property features improved pasture, hardwood timber, a white sand creek, two ponds and gently rolling hills. There is also a barn on the property, a good internal road system, lots of creek frontage, and plenty of road frontage. This must see property is located approximately five miles from Interstate 59 at Enterprise, MS and twenty minutes South of Meridian, MS. Make your appointment to view today.

For open house information, contact Blake Sasser, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-990-5070

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134762)

