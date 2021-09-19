CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, IA

Check out these homes for sale in Ellsworth now

(Ellsworth, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ellsworth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

530 Edwards Street, Jewell, 50130

4 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1890

'This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted at (void where prohibited). Please submit any pre-auction offers received through the property details page . Any post-auction offers will need to be submitted directly to an agent. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. All properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Auction Participation Agreement and Terms & Conditions (minimums will apply). Please contact an agent for details and commission paid on this property.' Home is being sold in 'As IS' condition. No repairs or warranties will be given by the seller. Great opportunity to purchase a home to fix up to your special needs. Minutes to shopping schools.

For open house information, contact Nancy Hagen, Progressive Real Estate RN,LLC at 515-382-2605



1209 Hickory Court, Story City, 50248

4 Beds 3 Baths | $456,729 | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Still time to make your own selections! Watch the sunrise & set from the deck overlooking the 3/4-acre lot, natural grasses, & a view of the community fishing pond in Story City's newest subdivision, Timberland Ridge. Introducing the Cambridge plan by Happe Homes featuring their ''farmhouse style'' elevation; w/ 4BR's, 3ba, & nearly 2500 sq. ft of living space. Main level features an open floor plan; kitchen w/ white cabinetry, center island, tiled backsplash & hidden walk-in pantry, living room w/ trayed-ceiling, large windows & gas fireplace w/ floor to ceiling stone. Main floor owner's suite w/ tiled shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet & the 2nd main floor BR which is ''split-away'' from the master for additional privacy. Find the laundry/mudroom conveniently located just inside the garage entry. You'll love the convenience of the ''pass-through door to the owner's closet. What makes this home extra special is the switchback staircase on the backside of the home, flanked with glass & a walkout slider to the backyard. Special features include large windows, hard surfaced floor, 9' main floor walls and a finished lower level featuring a family room w/wet bar, 2 additional BR's & a 3/4 bath, and 3-car garage. Additionally, you can take advantage of the tax abatement from the city of Story City! Call LR for updated construction stage and/or additional selections details. Estimated completion date late summer 2021. Ask about FREE professional movers & no closing costs w/preferred lender.

For open house information, contact Real Estate Team, Jennings, RE/MAX REAL ESTATE CENTER at 232-466-3



1616 Dewitt Street, Ellsworth, 50075

3 Beds 1 Bath | $32,500 | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Single Family 1 1/2 story frame home built in 1900. This home features 950 Square feet of total living area. It includes 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice sized yard Kitchen has lots of cupboard space. Schedule a time to come and take a look today. All initial offers must be submitted via PropOffers.com by the Buying Agent ONLY. BUYER'S AGENT IS TO PAY A $180.00 OFFER MANAGEMENT FEE AT CLOSING OF ANY ACCEPTED OFFER.Any offers on this property require a minimum Earnest Money Deposit of 1% of the Purchase Price or $1,000, whichever is greater.This property is subject to the GSE 7 day owner occupant first look program. The timeline is measured from day actually listed in MLS. Only after 21 days are Investors are allowed to purchase the property.

For open house information, contact Emily Graeve, RE/MAX Generations at 515-433-2004



403 Elizabeth Street, Radcliffe, 50230

3 Beds 1 Bath | $22,500 | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Looking for a project? This can be yours! Needs work and maybe more that just a little, but it will be just right for some buyer! Price is right and just think of the possibilities!

For open house information, contact Debra Stolee, Norsemen Realty Team - Friedrich Iowa Realty at 515-733-2922



See more property details

