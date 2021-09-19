Check out these homes for sale in Red Feather Lakes now

(Red Feather Lakes, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Red Feather Lakes will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

501 Lodgepole Dr, Bellvue, 80512 3 Beds 4 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Location, location, location- very accessible 3.7 acre lot w/ a view of the lake! An awesome opportunity to create your dream home! New copper roof, new electric box, newer propane furnace, new electric water heater, new crushed asphalt & gravel on driveway. The house itself is a project & needs to be completely redone. The property is great- fruit trees, lilac bushes, gardening area, deer haven, right across from Lory State Park & Horsetooth Reservoir, just off the main paved road. Cash only.

For open house information, contact Tracie Milton, Group Centerra at 970-377-4979

257 Shawnee Ct, Bellvue, 80512 2 Beds 2 Baths | $564,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This is nature at its finest! Custom built 2 bed 2 bath log home sitting on almost 2 acres, backing to Roosevelt National Forest. Inside enjoy 2 wood burning fireplaces, slab granite counters, vaulted ceilings, warm wood floors, Vermont slate flooring and a finished walk-out basement. This summer enjoy the covered wrap around deck on east and south side of home. There's a detached bunk house ready for guests, and a full insulated oversized 2 car garage with unfinished loft area above. Bring your toys and invite guests, there's even an RV pad with hookups.

For open house information, contact Rocky Anderson, Century 21 Humpal, Inc - LVLD at 970-663-2400

842 Unger Mountain Rd, Bellvue, 80512 3 Beds 2 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in 1999

End of summer sale!! Mountain living at its finest, only minutes from Fort Collins & surrounded by beautiful views! Bring all your cars & toys! Includes an oversized detached 2 car garage with a large loft or office, and two additional sheds. All located on 20 acres! This beauty is light and bright & well maintained! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large updated windows, formal dining room, custom kitchen cabinets w/ pull outs, stainless steel appliances, fireplace & master suite with his/her closets! Living space continues outside with 2 oversized decks & pergola. With Stunning Mountain sunsets, views of the Poudre River and no HOA. Your quiet slice of mountain life awaits! ** 2hr. Notice Required** Road will require a 4WD/ AWD**

For open house information, contact Shavonn Janes, The Janes Group at 970-581-8838

551 County Road 67J, Red Feather Lakes, 80545 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,426 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Imagine weekends at your Classic Mountain Cabin overlooking lovely Lake Ramona in peaceful Red Feather Lakes. Drop the groceries off & grab the fly rod or set up the hammock & kick back & relax. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee while watching the sun rise over Lake Ramona. With hiking in Roosevelt National Forest, fishing, kayaking, golfing and horseback riding nearby, there are endless possibilities for the outdoor activities you love. Just 45 min from Ft Collins but a different world of idyllic peace & quiet. Evenings are for puzzles & games & s'mores & peach cobbler. With open layout, big master suite, & deck space for outdoor entertaining, this is the perfect spot for your mountain getaway. Move in ready to be the retreat you've been looking for. Septic is vault, needing to be pumped periodically

For open house information, contact Tom Thomas, First Colorado Realty at 970-231-8570