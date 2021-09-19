Take a look at these homes on the Elk City market now

(Elk City, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Elk City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5821 Cr 3950, Independence, 67301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,829 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome Home to your own private oasis. You'll love this Custom Built Home great for entertaining Friends and Family with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths this Beautiful home is located on 20 acres MOL, This home has a gorgeous custom kitchen with Maple cabinets, granite countertops, center island, built in desk and wine rack & tile backsplash, dining area & breakfast nook, this home also features a living room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms on the main level, large laundry room/mud room, office, family room and 4th bedroom in the basement, upstairs has a landing area, and another sitting area, office or possibly 5th bedroom you decide. This home has an oversized 3 car attached garage, and a large storage/ work area over the garage. This home has a large deck with beautiful views and is great for grilling out or just sitting and enjoying a cup of coffee in the mornings, or an evening soak in the hot tub. For those of you who enjoy fishing you can do that at the pond located on this property. Call today to schedule a private showing this home won't last long...

1301 8Th, Independence, 67301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $38,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1920

3 Bedroom home close to schools and park. Corner lot. Building in as is condition.

617 Beech, Independence, 67301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Cute 1st time home or investment property. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sits in a nice neighborhood.

315 1St, Independence, 67301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 1941

This quaint cottage nestled within a quiet cul de sac is an adorable residence. The kitchen has recently been remodeled and you should see the newly added staircase! The upstairs bedroom has its own bathroom. The grounds are full of delightful surprises such as flower gardens and even a coy pond. Come view this magical fairy tale property.

