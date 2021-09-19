Take a look at these homes for sale in Philipsburg

(Philipsburg, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Philipsburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

600 Wyman Gulch Road, Philipsburg, 59858 3 Beds 0 Bath | $320,000 | Cabin | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This off-grid getaway is a must see. 3 cabins on property. Solar panels and generator. Creek running in front of cabins. Amazing views. Ride ATV's right from your property. Great hunting.

119 E Hickey, Philipsburg, 59858 2 Beds 1 Bath | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Lovely, open concept style home at the end of the block that has been recently updated. Those updates include granite countertops, new tile in kitchen and bathroom, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, a newer roof, and windows. The house is very efficient. Heating cost is low in the winter, and the house stays cool during summer. The former attached garage space has been partially finished into living space, and offers potential for a buyer to finish as they choose. The home sits on two city lots located near the hospital and high school, and is just a short walk to downtown! Discovery Ski Hill, Georgetown Lake, Rock Creek, and Flint Creek are just a short drive.

1130 Sunshine Road, Philipsburg, 59858 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1981

.61 acres on the edge of town in Philipsburg! This 3 bedroom/2 bath maufactured home resides on a spacious property just next to the Philipsburg city limits. With broad views of the mountains and town, this home enjoys a detached two-car garage, a 30' x 48' shop with 12' wing, storage shed and horse shed. The two-car garage also has a walk-in cooler for potentially processing meat. This property would easily accomodate some livestock with shelter and water facilities in place. Convenient to downtown Philipsburg and all the local recreation, the property also enjoys city sewer and water services on an improved county road.Worth a look...

62 Williams Gulch Loop, Philipsburg, 59858 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,030 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Situated on a premier fly fishing freestone river, Rock Creek, this fully furnished cabin is alive with history and charm. Originally an 1850's Amish dairy barn, it has been completely restored in a way that pays homage to its past, yet has all of the modern amenities for comfortable living. With mortise and tenon joinery timber framing, reclaimed materials, artwork and and artfully designed interior, this cabin on the creek will become a legacy for the next owners. The kitchen has high end appliances and is perfect for gourmet cooking and entertaining. The detached guest cabin is charming and comfortable. Close to other Montana recreation opportunities and beauty, call Stephanie Dwyer 406-531-3307 or your real estate professional.

