CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodd City, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Dodd City

Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 4 days ago

(Dodd City, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dodd City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QaTx8_0c10H1Pl00

Lot 12 Largo Street, Bonham, 75418

3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,525 | Single Family Residence | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1 to 5 acre country living home sites with customizable home packages available. Choose the floor design that best fits your needs. All homes come with a lifetime Warranty. Every home is installed on concrete to allow for USDA, FHA and VA financing requirements. Ask about our our customizable 30x30 shop included with every home! Visit Blue Meadow Homes 17487 US HWY 75, Howe, TX 75459 to see all models available. Home in picture may not be the model sold with listing.

For open house information, contact Sonny Roberts, Roberts Real Estate Group at 469-210-7956

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14640086)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlqFC_0c10H1Pl00

4779 N State Highway 78, Bonham, 75418

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This charming mid-century Austin stone home sits on 8.2 acres. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room with wood burning fireplace, oversized kitchen with breakfast bar, double ovens, area to eat in front of a second fireplace, a sunroom and a large laundry room. The beautiful garden areas are filled with flowers, plantings and statuary making them perfect places to relax and meditate. Nice covered deck in back for cooking out. There is an entrance to the back part of the property at the end of CR 1421 and there's water, electrical and a septic system which was once used for the older mobile home.

For open house information, contact Jo Ann Lipscomb, United Country/Lipscomb Realty at 903-583-5835

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14563417)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUtvt_0c10H1Pl00

0000A County Road 4245 Road, Bonham, 75418

5 Beds 11 Baths | $5,677,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,869 Square Feet | Built in 1991

The Flat Iron Ranch for sale! This 126-acre paradise, with an additional 139 contiguous acres available, is well known for it's scenic location, meticulous upkeep, 26 acre stocked lake, peaceful woods, rolling hills and a stunning luxury home. It was built to exacting quality standards by well-known Hawaiian developer as his personal home. This is a world class show property and could easily be a resort or corporate retreat. Only 30 minutes from McKinney, TX and the DFW Metroplex, it offers peaceful seclusion, luxury and convenience. A top-notch horse barn and two caretaker homes are included and much of the property is ag exempt. Some custom furniture made for the home will convey.

For open house information, contact David Cullar, FMI REALTY at 903-583-4471

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14647721)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43j91A_0c10H1Pl00

1001 W Russell Avenue, Bonham, 75418

4 Beds 4 Baths | $489,995 | Single Family Residence | 3,287 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Magnificent two story custom home. This home, located on an oversized lot, is complete with four large bedrooms three and one-half baths and a large eat in kitchen with breakfast area. The formal dining is just off the entry way and adjacent to the home office. Ample parking exists with a circle drive upfront and three garage spaces along with three additional covered spots in the back. Recent upgrades include a new fence and large slide gate for easy access to the rear of the home. The soon to be completed Bois D'Arc Lake is just minutes from this home.

For open house information, contact Ian Vaughan, DAVID NORMAN REALTY ADVISORS at 903-587-9898

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14617882)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Dodd City, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Custom Home#Usda#Fha#Roberts Real Estate Group#Cr 1421#The Flat Iron Ranch#Hawaiian#Fmi Realty
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Dodd City Times

Dodd City Times

Dodd City, TX
16
Followers
269
Post
987
Views
ABOUT

With Dodd City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy