Take a look at these homes for sale in Dodd City

Lot 12 Largo Street, Bonham, 75418 3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,525 | Single Family Residence | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1 to 5 acre country living home sites with customizable home packages available. Choose the floor design that best fits your needs. All homes come with a lifetime Warranty. Every home is installed on concrete to allow for USDA, FHA and VA financing requirements. Ask about our our customizable 30x30 shop included with every home! Visit Blue Meadow Homes 17487 US HWY 75, Howe, TX 75459 to see all models available. Home in picture may not be the model sold with listing.

4779 N State Highway 78, Bonham, 75418 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This charming mid-century Austin stone home sits on 8.2 acres. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room with wood burning fireplace, oversized kitchen with breakfast bar, double ovens, area to eat in front of a second fireplace, a sunroom and a large laundry room. The beautiful garden areas are filled with flowers, plantings and statuary making them perfect places to relax and meditate. Nice covered deck in back for cooking out. There is an entrance to the back part of the property at the end of CR 1421 and there's water, electrical and a septic system which was once used for the older mobile home.

0000A County Road 4245 Road, Bonham, 75418 5 Beds 11 Baths | $5,677,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,869 Square Feet | Built in 1991

The Flat Iron Ranch for sale! This 126-acre paradise, with an additional 139 contiguous acres available, is well known for it's scenic location, meticulous upkeep, 26 acre stocked lake, peaceful woods, rolling hills and a stunning luxury home. It was built to exacting quality standards by well-known Hawaiian developer as his personal home. This is a world class show property and could easily be a resort or corporate retreat. Only 30 minutes from McKinney, TX and the DFW Metroplex, it offers peaceful seclusion, luxury and convenience. A top-notch horse barn and two caretaker homes are included and much of the property is ag exempt. Some custom furniture made for the home will convey.

1001 W Russell Avenue, Bonham, 75418 4 Beds 4 Baths | $489,995 | Single Family Residence | 3,287 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Magnificent two story custom home. This home, located on an oversized lot, is complete with four large bedrooms three and one-half baths and a large eat in kitchen with breakfast area. The formal dining is just off the entry way and adjacent to the home office. Ample parking exists with a circle drive upfront and three garage spaces along with three additional covered spots in the back. Recent upgrades include a new fence and large slide gate for easy access to the rear of the home. The soon to be completed Bois D'Arc Lake is just minutes from this home.

