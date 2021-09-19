House hunt Cawood: See what’s on the market now
(Cawood, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cawood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Looking for a home with privacy and a piece of land where you can garden or have farm animals? A home where you can ride your ATV to see wild horses nearby and beautiful mountain views? Then this fixer upper may be it. Come see for yourself!
Already looked at this listing? Look again!! Check out the gorgeous hardwood floors the seller has uncovered underneath that old carpet!! Also the seller has refreshed some of the rooms including the kitchen!!This 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath home has lots of great features like a gas fire place in the master bedroom for cold nights, a family room/den with a wet bar and fireplace for entertaining, a room in the basement that could be an extra bedroom, a generator, and beautiful patio to set on and enjoy the view of the mountains! Come see for yourself!! Schedule your showing today!
Private, Secluded, Yet Close of School, Shopping, Doctors & Hospital--This is a Special Property- Please Enjoy the Photos that Tell the Story. Lovingly Updated and Remodeled, Nice Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Den w/Gas Fireplace, Den and Living Room are Large, 3 Bedrooms Have Good Closet Space, Beautiful Original Hardwood Floors, Large Basement with More Opportunity to Finish Part or All. Covered Porch Makes a Perfect Spot to Relax, Enjoy the Views, and the Wildlife that Surround You. Includes 3 + Level Acres fronting Veterans Memorial Hwy. Check the Photos
Older home with rustic charm. Nice community close to churches, town and area restaurants. In the independent school district. Excellent investment opportunity.
