Top homes for sale in Hartfield

175 Heron Point Rd., Cardinal, 23025 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,456 Square Feet | Built in 1994

GREAT BUY , WONDERFUL AREA , WATERFRONT !! WATERVIEWS !! Brick/Vinyl Home on 2.45 acres +/- w/Pier on MILES CREEK to EAST RIVER , 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Floors, NEW Frigidaire Kitchen Appliances Oven, Hood, Refrigerator & Dishwasher , NEW Roof, NEW Water Softener, 2 Car Attached Garage & Separate Shed , Separate Large Utility Room w/ Double Sink & Lots Of Cabinets, Some Handicapped Amenities, Lots of Storage & Closets, Nice Long Front & Rear Porch, A Unique Long enclosed SUNROOM Up Stairs, Home has been Freshly Painted as Well, Yard Already Landscaped, Mature BEAUTIFUL Crepe Myrtles & Magnolias.

6493 Milford Road, Gloucester, 23061 3 Beds 3 Baths | $510,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,140 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful home sits up off the road on a very quiet, wooded, serene 5 acres. You can’t miss the amazing wraparound porch in the front. There’s a deck that spans the entire back side of the home with part of it screened in. You have direct access to the deck from the Primary bedroom, the Great room and the utility room. The large first floor primary bedroom has its own wood fireplace, beautiful hardwoods and an updated master bath with a separate tiled shower, jetted tub and dual vanities. The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops, tiled floors and an eat in area with an open concept to the Great room that has cathedral ceilings that open into the 2nd floor, beautiful hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The 2 bedrooms upstairs are a great size with new carpet and paint. The garage is oversized and there is a huge FROG, great for game room, craft room or theater room, there are endless possibilities.

7005 Freedom Run Lane, Gloucester, 23061 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Secluded & Peaceful Setting with 2448 sf home situated on 3.11 acres with stream. Great location - close to Gloucester Courthouse! Property features a 3 car detached garage, 2 sheds, and private circular drive. Home features a Great room with open kitchen, dining area and living room with cathedral ceiling. Primary Bedroom with full bath located on the 1st floor. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and large family room located in the finished walk-out basement area. Large deck overlooking the backyard and stream. 1224 SF on 1st floor and 1224 SF in finished basement. Property Being Sold As-is.

95 Starfish Lane, White Stone, 22578 3 Beds 3 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,570 Square Feet | Built in 1865

See the charm of this 1865 farmhouse the moment you step into the foyer. The formal dining room is complete with a wood-burning pot-bellied stove & views of the Rappahannock River. Relax & unwind in The Rappahannock Room as you take in the landscape of the pool and the River beyond. Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom with en-suite, 2 bedrooms & full bath. Fully experience the Rappahannock on the private sand beach and pier which includes electricity and 6,000 lb. high boat lift. This property comes with 10 acres of Kings Grant acreage which means that no one can oyster, crab, etc. in the water in front of your property without your permission! With this home, there are many upgrades including newly upgraded septic, windows, vapor barrier, Hardiplank siding, sidewalk, Leaf Guard gutters, attic insulation, 2 new jetties, awning motor, pool heater, pump, and heat pumps. A new pool cover & washer/dryer have been ordered. There is Atlantic Broadband internet and there are even landscaping plans from Tupelo Farm & Garden in Urbanna. Most of the furniture can convey with some exceptions. This is an incredible opportunity to own a spectacular home on the Rappahannock River!

