Check out these homes on the Laona market now

(Laona, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Laona. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

9334 Range Line Rd, Crandon, 54520 3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Mobile Home | 640 Square Feet | Built in None

This property offers endless possibilities!! A commercial lot close to Crandon or a perfect getaway with 11.52 acres that has a mobile home in need of a little TLC and a 2 car garage with an office or mancave. Property includes an abandoned restaurant being sold "as is" with furnishings that are negotiable. Prepare to relax around the campfire as you listen to the music and overlook Peshtigo Lake. Parcel incudes electricity, well and conventional septic. Call for a showing today.

For open house information, contact KATHY FLANNERY, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022

7284 Freedom Tr, Wabeno, 54566 2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

A wonderful private lakefront home on a full recreational, great fishing lake! Located just 90 miles north of Green Bay, this immaculate 2 BR, 2 BA home on gorgeous Roberts Lake, a 452 acre spring fed lake, is beautifully landscaped and includes 1.19 acres of spectacular country living on a private road with 154' of frontage and a gentle slope to the lake. The home features cathedral ceilings with tongue-and-groove pine, a cozy stone wood-burning fireplace, open concept kitchen and living room, master bedroom, two full baths, mud room, and a spacious loft with plenty of room for several beds. The 2 car garage includes an upper level with 672 square feet of additional space. You can ATV and snowmobile directly from the property or take in the sunsets overlooking the lake as you relax under the gazebo on the deck or around the firepit. Come see this true northwoods country lake home!

For open house information, contact KATHY FLANNERY, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022

9931 Lemke Rd, Crandon, 54520 3 Beds 1 Bath | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Wonderfully remodeled 3 BR, 1 BA country home includes a new 30x32' pole building with over 38 acres. A true wildlife lover's dream, the property has a fenced area in the spacious back yard and a storage container perfect for your extra toys. The home features a new kitchen with gorgeous maple cabinets and beautiful flooring, new bath, furnace and hot water heater, and an upper level greatroom. There are two main level bedrooms and a large entrance that includes the laundry and a free standing stove that heats the home nicely. A deer stand is ready for you at the back of the property, and you can access the ATV and snowmobile trails directly from the property for full up north recreation. The property is just a short distance to full recreational Lake Metonga and located in a nice private setting. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact KATHY FLANNERY, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022

3988 Cth W, None, 54520 4 Beds 3 Baths | $644,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in None

Located on Stunning Lake Lucerne, this home offers 96' of frontage with a beautiful yard. This 4 bedroom has 3 baths (1 full, 2- 3/4) and an attached garage with a hot tub inside! It also offers a detached garage for all your toys! 2 main level patio doors that lead to a wrap around deck. The main level has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, dining room, living room with a gas fireplace! The lower level also has 2 bedrooms with an additional rec room and a patio door walkout! The basement has in floor heat, along with central air and central vac.

For open house information, contact JOSH VOLLMAR, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022