Franklin, VT

On the hunt for a home in Franklin? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Franklin, VT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Franklin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1598 Main Street, Sheldon, 05483

4 Beds 2 Baths | $338,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Beautiful, efficient, and well maintained home with spacious floor plan and flexibility in mind. This home combines the charm of an older home with a long list of upgrades such as windows, siding, insulation, and the most gorgeous wrap around porch finished in low maintenance composite decking. What a truly special place to call home.

3693 Berkshire Center Road, Berkshire, 05447

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Move in ready, well maintained, single level home in Berkshire! This home has been totally remodeled to include new flooring, paint, appliances and a roof! Brand new 2 car garage and deck on both front and back. Lot is just over an acre of land providing mature shade trees and a large level yard perfect for outdoor activities, gardens etc.

63 Berkshire Center Road, Berkshire, 05447

3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Country living close to amenities, Lake Carmi, Jay Peak and a short walk to The Phoenix House! First floor has an open floor plan, radiant heated floors large kitchen and half bath. Move in ready easy maintenance home with underground dog fence in the back yard. Brand new 2 car garage and breezeway/mudroom. Garage is insulated and sheet rocked and can be heated with storage above.

Lot 3 Fox Den Estate, Highgate, 05459

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in None

New Construction in East Highgate. Use our plans or bring your own. Community Septic will have small HOA fee yet to be determined. Owner is licensed Real Estate Agent

Franklin, VT
