Fairchild, WI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Fairchild

Fairchild Journal
 4 days ago

(Fairchild, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fairchild. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

N337 Bruce Mound Avenue, Hatfield, 54754

2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Enjoy being in the country with this single level ranch style home near Bruce Mound Ski area, Levis Mound biking and hiking trails, and all the recreational activities in Hatfield. Home has access to ATV route. Large pole shed to store all your outdoor equipment.

N4398 Us Hwy 12, Humbird, 54746

3 Beds 2 Baths | $246,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,460 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Pre-inspected, Primed and ready for you to call this 3+ Bed/2 Bath situated on peaceful 5.7acres Home with long blacktop driveway. Features Horse fence/shelter, serene woods with trail that winds to she shed/man cave. This home boasts a large main living area, open kitchen and dining space and additional family room downstairs, w/pool table! Seller has invested many upgrades, including Central A/C and Furnace and primed the walls ready for you pick your paint colors! New Roof/Siding in 2016.

14475 E County Road V, Augusta, 54722

4 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,938 Square Feet | Built in 2011

40 acres in the heart of Southern EC County w/awe-inspiring 360 views sits a Steen Construction home w/craftsmanship & classic beauty that stands the test of time, showcased in trim, built-in cabinetry, 16x16 deck, 28x6 covered porch, wo bsmt to huge stone patio. Groomed trails throughout entire 40-acres! Perfect for lovers of animals (high tensile fence in pastures), hunting, or anyone just looking for an escape to the sublime peace & tranquility of nature. Just 15 min from Eau Claire!

N2961 Cty Hwy F, Humbird, 54746

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Fully Renovated, 3 bdrm, 1 Bath house sitting on a generous lot close to Lake Emerson, Rod & Gun and the park. Home boasts all freshly sheet rocked and painted walls, New Vinyl siding, Shingles, Vinyl windows, Hot water heater and well pump. Flooring has been replaced throughout with Luxury Vinyl Tile and Carpet. Nice open porch to sit and relax, rooms are generous sizes. Located in the Edge of Humbird. Own for less than renting

#Open Kitchen#For Lovers#Levis Mound#Atv#Clearview Realty Llc#Central A C#Furnace#New Roof Siding#Southern#C M Realty#Shingles#Flooring
Fairchild Journal

Fairchild, WI
With Fairchild Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

