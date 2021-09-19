House hunt Stratford: See what’s on the market now

(Stratford, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stratford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

338 G Street, Lemoore, 93245 3 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great Investment Opportunity or owner occupied, cute bungalow style home with covered porch, 3 bedroom 1 bath on a large lot with mature landscaping and also has alley access, large storage shed, attached ample car port, chain link front fencing Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping centers. Currently Rented, subject to tenant rights.

651 Bristol Court, Lemoore, 93245 3 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Welcome to 651 Bristol Ct. This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Lemoore home is such a beauty with so many additions. Brand new fence, freezer, washer/dryer, fridge all staying, insulated/air conditioned garage, water filtration system & instant water heater under the bathroom sink. Upon entering the living room flows right into the kitchen with a view of the luxurious back yard. ◦ The backyard has so many great extras such as the Sauna, pool & the 3 citrus trees - lemon, orange, grapefruit, peach. Throughout the home the original hardwood floors have been well kept. Bedrooms are carpeted but still look great. Such a great home, perfect for a family.

999 Tranquility Court, Lemoore, 93245 4 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,679 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Motivated Seller!!! Plenty of Room in this Large 2679 Sq Ft home. This 2 Story home Located in NW Lemoore features 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, Large Kitchen and Living room area and Owner owned Solar Panels. Master Bathroom features both a separate shower and bath with dual sinks locate on opposite sides with large Vanity Mirrors. Back Yard has Multiple varieties of fruit trees. Seller Will consider All offers. Come and see this Amazing Home today!

1556 Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, 93245 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 1967

North West Lemoore 3-bedroom + Bonus Room and 2 bathroom Move-in Ready Home with a Heated Pool! Lots of space indoor and outdoor. This home has fresh paint and new carpet in the bedrooms! HVAC is newer and connected to a nest for efficiency. There is a den, formal dining room, breakfast bar, living space, and the bedrooms also have ample space. The outdoor has a covered patio with a fence for security to the pool. Located conveniently close to Grangeville for easy access to the Lemoore Naval Air Base, Grocery Stores, Local Gym, Schools, and much more!

