CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stratford, CA

House hunt Stratford: See what’s on the market now

Stratford Dispatch
Stratford Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Stratford, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stratford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZjAe_0c10Gv4N00

338 G Street, Lemoore, 93245

3 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great Investment Opportunity or owner occupied, cute bungalow style home with covered porch, 3 bedroom 1 bath on a large lot with mature landscaping and also has alley access, large storage shed, attached ample car port, chain link front fencing Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping centers. Currently Rented, subject to tenant rights.

For open house information, contact Felicia Morris, Searchlight Realty, Inc. at 559-587-0808

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-565792)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135MLh_0c10Gv4N00

651 Bristol Court, Lemoore, 93245

3 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Welcome to 651 Bristol Ct. This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Lemoore home is such a beauty with so many additions. Brand new fence, freezer, washer/dryer, fridge all staying, insulated/air conditioned garage, water filtration system & instant water heater under the bathroom sink. Upon entering the living room flows right into the kitchen with a view of the luxurious back yard. ◦ The backyard has so many great extras such as the Sauna, pool & the 3 citrus trees - lemon, orange, grapefruit, peach. Throughout the home the original hardwood floors have been well kept. Bedrooms are carpeted but still look great. Such a great home, perfect for a family.

For open house information, contact Apple Corial, Keller Williams Realty-Tulare at 559-733-4100

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-564395)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYooz_0c10Gv4N00

999 Tranquility Court, Lemoore, 93245

4 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,679 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Motivated Seller!!! Plenty of Room in this Large 2679 Sq Ft home. This 2 Story home Located in NW Lemoore features 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, Large Kitchen and Living room area and Owner owned Solar Panels. Master Bathroom features both a separate shower and bath with dual sinks locate on opposite sides with large Vanity Mirrors. Back Yard has Multiple varieties of fruit trees. Seller Will consider All offers. Come and see this Amazing Home today!

For open house information, contact Richard A Raya, Bella Homes and Properties, Inc at 559-359-3333

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-212341)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCdUh_0c10Gv4N00

1556 Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, 93245

3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 1967

North West Lemoore 3-bedroom + Bonus Room and 2 bathroom Move-in Ready Home with a Heated Pool! Lots of space indoor and outdoor. This home has fresh paint and new carpet in the bedrooms! HVAC is newer and connected to a nest for efficiency. There is a den, formal dining room, breakfast bar, living space, and the bedrooms also have ample space. The outdoor has a covered patio with a fence for security to the pool. Located conveniently close to Grangeville for easy access to the Lemoore Naval Air Base, Grocery Stores, Local Gym, Schools, and much more!

For open house information, contact Erika Robles, Keller Williams Realty-Tulare at 559-733-4100

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-563011)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Stratford, CA
City
Lemoore, CA
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Citrus Trees#Water Heater#House#Searchlight Realty Inc#Sauna#Solar Panels#Vanity Mirrors#Grocery Stores#Local Gym
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Stratford Dispatch

Stratford Dispatch

Stratford, CA
26
Followers
248
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stratford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy