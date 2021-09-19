Top homes for sale in Hill City

(Hill City, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hill City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

303 W. Mcfarland St., Hill City, 67642 2 Beds 2 Baths | $61,950 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This 2 bed/2bath bungalow sits on a corner lot and has an attached garage and mostly finished basement. Entering the home from a covered front porch is a large open living/dining combo. The 2 bedrooms both have 2 closets and one with a built in vanity. The bathroom has built in linen closet and an upright shower. The separate laundry room is spacious and comes with the washer and dryer. An open eat in kitchen has ample cupboards and counter space. A gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave will stay with home.The back door out of the kitchen leads to the single car attached garage and stairway to the mostly newly finished basement. There is a large open bonus space and a new bathroom with tub/shower combo. The utility room with new water heater and newer furnace. This home will come with most of the furniture seen in the pictures. Great starter,or down sizer home!

65 Walnut Drive, Hill City, 67642 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Spacious corner lot! This Beautiful brick ranch home is updated!!!! 2,550 sqft of living space with a Full basement! 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. Recent updates with large walk in pantry, master suite bedroom with walk-in closet with pine ceiling, Cedar finished wood ceiling, Title floors, hardwood floating floors, kitchen Island with oven and stainless steel hood, tile walk in shower and large deck with breezeway! Shed in backyard, stove and dishwasher stays with home!!!

405 7Th St, Bogue, 67625 2 Beds 1 Bath | $26,500 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1927

405 7th St., Bogue, Ks. Classic bungalow home comes with small town tranquil living. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with full partial finished basement. Front covered porch allows for relaxing times with a cup of coffee and good book. There is a bonus space off the kitchen which has many options for use including washer and dryer hook ups. Currently laundry area is in the basement. The basement has new unfinished dry wall. The home has the original hardwood flooring, woodwork, solid doors and classic arch in living area with high ceilings. Bathroom and kitchen has several updates. 2 car detached garage, large backyard with alley access. Come take a look at this abode that would be perfect for a first home, downsizers, hunters, or small family.

304 7Th St., Bogue, 67625 2 Beds 1 Bath | $52,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1952

304 7th St., Bogue, Ks. 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. Entering the large living space there are windows on 3 sides that provide plenty of natural light. There is a built in book shelve and 2 ceiling fans. A bedroom off the living space has built in drawers and closet. The kitchen is large enough for a dinette table and chairs, the appliances stay with the home. A pass through to a second living space. Laundry and water softener are in a separate space off the kitchen. A second bedroom and the bathroom are off the back living space. A large privacy fenced backyard contains a back deck, 2 storage sheds , and a garage with electric door opener and work bench. This is a spacious ranchette with newer vinyl windows just waiting for a new owner.

