CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hill City, KS

Top homes for sale in Hill City

Hill City Digest
Hill City Digest
 4 days ago

(Hill City, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hill City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057r92_0c10GuBe00

303 W. Mcfarland St., Hill City, 67642

2 Beds 2 Baths | $61,950 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This 2 bed/2bath bungalow sits on a corner lot and has an attached garage and mostly finished basement. Entering the home from a covered front porch is a large open living/dining combo. The 2 bedrooms both have 2 closets and one with a built in vanity. The bathroom has built in linen closet and an upright shower. The separate laundry room is spacious and comes with the washer and dryer. An open eat in kitchen has ample cupboards and counter space. A gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave will stay with home.The back door out of the kitchen leads to the single car attached garage and stairway to the mostly newly finished basement. There is a large open bonus space and a new bathroom with tub/shower combo. The utility room with new water heater and newer furnace. This home will come with most of the furniture seen in the pictures. Great starter,or down sizer home!

For open house information, contact Larry Riggs, Kansasland Realty and Auction at 785-543-4440

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11024270)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwkbN_0c10GuBe00

65 Walnut Drive, Hill City, 67642

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Spacious corner lot! This Beautiful brick ranch home is updated!!!! 2,550 sqft of living space with a Full basement! 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. Recent updates with large walk in pantry, master suite bedroom with walk-in closet with pine ceiling, Cedar finished wood ceiling, Title floors, hardwood floating floors, kitchen Island with oven and stainless steel hood, tile walk in shower and large deck with breezeway! Shed in backyard, stove and dishwasher stays with home!!!

For open house information, contact Brice Bowers, Bowers Land And Home Realty LLC at 785-243-5365

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10983917)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTWcS_0c10GuBe00

405 7Th St, Bogue, 67625

2 Beds 1 Bath | $26,500 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1927

405 7th St., Bogue, Ks. Classic bungalow home comes with small town tranquil living. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with full partial finished basement. Front covered porch allows for relaxing times with a cup of coffee and good book. There is a bonus space off the kitchen which has many options for use including washer and dryer hook ups. Currently laundry area is in the basement. The basement has new unfinished dry wall. The home has the original hardwood flooring, woodwork, solid doors and classic arch in living area with high ceilings. Bathroom and kitchen has several updates. 2 car detached garage, large backyard with alley access. Come take a look at this abode that would be perfect for a first home, downsizers, hunters, or small family.

For open house information, contact Larry Riggs, Kansasland Realty and Auction at 785-543-4440

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10986711)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCBq8_0c10GuBe00

304 7Th St., Bogue, 67625

2 Beds 1 Bath | $52,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1952

304 7th St., Bogue, Ks. 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. Entering the large living space there are windows on 3 sides that provide plenty of natural light. There is a built in book shelve and 2 ceiling fans. A bedroom off the living space has built in drawers and closet. The kitchen is large enough for a dinette table and chairs, the appliances stay with the home. A pass through to a second living space. Laundry and water softener are in a separate space off the kitchen. A second bedroom and the bathroom are off the back living space. A large privacy fenced backyard contains a back deck, 2 storage sheds , and a garage with electric door opener and work bench. This is a spacious ranchette with newer vinyl windows just waiting for a new owner.

For open house information, contact Larry Riggs, Kansasland Realty and Auction at 785-543-4440

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11021611)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogue, KS
City
Hill City, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Living Space#Single Family Homes#Cedar
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Hill City Digest

Hill City Digest

Hill City, KS
8
Followers
222
Post
561
Views
ABOUT

With Hill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy