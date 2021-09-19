On the hunt for a home in Melcher-Dallas? These houses are on the market

(Melcher-Dallas, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Melcher-Dallas. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

601 S 1St Street, Knoxville, 50138 4 Beds 2 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom on a corner lot, in the heart of Knoxville. This home has been well-maintained, with many updates and remodels over the past several years, but is still ready for updates with the new owners. The spacious main floor boasts beautiful, and original woodwork, ,a main floor bedroom with laundry and full bathroom attached, living room , dinning room and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen offers access to a 3 season porch, an unfinished basement , as well as an additional staircase leading up to one of the bedrooms. The second story offers lots of storage space, as well as three bedrooms and a second full bath. The original garage was used as a storage shed, and a spacious, new garage with a 2nd driveway was built in 2019.

1017 W Marion Street, Knoxville, 50138 3 Beds 4 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Welcome home to this one of a kind 2 story home located in the heart of Knoxville, sitting on a 0.37 acre corner lot. Main level features a large living room with built-ins and wood burning fireplace, kitchen with pantry, dining room/breakfast nook off the kitchen, half bath and den that can be used as a 4th bedroom/office/craft room. 2nd level includes an over-sized master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets and 3/4 bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath - all bedrooms have hardwood flooring, built-in linen storage in 2nd level hallway. This home offers a covered front porch, copper clad roof on North and West porches, oversized 2 car garage with attic storage, fenced property (no fence on East Side of Property), established landscaping and trees, new roof approz 2011, tuck pointing of exterior brick approx 2011, newer furnace and large driveway!All information obtained from Seller and public records.

606 E Main Street, Knoxville, 50138 4 Beds 3 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Historic home located on Main street, featuring beautiful hard wood floors and trim, formal dining room, updated windows, updated kitchen, and 2 full bathrooms including claw foot tub up stairs. 4 nice size bedrooms, lower level family room. 2 car detached garage to enter from alleyway.

706 Merna Drive, Knoxville, 50138 4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,594 Square Feet | Built in 1972

4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM RANCH HOME WITH FULL BASEMENT, FENCED IN BACK YARD, AND 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. This is a dream home to most, it has been lived in and loved by only 1 family and it's ready for some updates and it's next family. This home offers so many desirable qualities besides what has already been stated. Bonus-Enjoy hosting gatherings with the great deck out back or hang out in the basement with the built in bar!

