CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melcher-dallas, IA

On the hunt for a home in Melcher-Dallas? These houses are on the market

Melcher-Dallas Daily
Melcher-Dallas Daily
 4 days ago

(Melcher-Dallas, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Melcher-Dallas. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25r2k3_0c10GtIv00

601 S 1St Street, Knoxville, 50138

4 Beds 2 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom on a corner lot, in the heart of Knoxville. This home has been well-maintained, with many updates and remodels over the past several years, but is still ready for updates with the new owners. The spacious main floor boasts beautiful, and original woodwork, ,a main floor bedroom with laundry and full bathroom attached, living room , dinning room and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen offers access to a 3 season porch, an unfinished basement , as well as an additional staircase leading up to one of the bedrooms. The second story offers lots of storage space, as well as three bedrooms and a second full bath. The original garage was used as a storage shed, and a spacious, new garage with a 2nd driveway was built in 2019.

For open house information, contact Deb Borwig, Summit Realty at 641-218-0000

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-634848)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDEni_0c10GtIv00

1017 W Marion Street, Knoxville, 50138

3 Beds 4 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Welcome home to this one of a kind 2 story home located in the heart of Knoxville, sitting on a 0.37 acre corner lot.  Main level features a large living room with built-ins and wood burning fireplace, kitchen with pantry, dining room/breakfast nook off the kitchen, half bath and den that can be used as a 4th bedroom/office/craft room.  2nd level includes an over-sized master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets and 3/4 bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath - all bedrooms have hardwood flooring, built-in linen storage in 2nd level hallway.  This home offers a covered front porch, copper clad roof on North and West porches, oversized 2 car garage with attic storage, fenced property (no fence on East Side of Property), established landscaping and trees, new roof approz 2011, tuck pointing of exterior brick approx 2011, newer furnace and large driveway!All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Megan Roettger, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-632618)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEBJZ_0c10GtIv00

606 E Main Street, Knoxville, 50138

4 Beds 3 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Historic home located on Main street, featuring beautiful hard wood floors and trim, formal dining room, updated windows, updated kitchen, and 2 full bathrooms including claw foot tub up stairs. 4 nice size bedrooms, lower level family room. 2 car detached garage to enter from alleyway.

For open house information, contact Kirsten Meyers, Summit Realty at 641-218-0000

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-636974)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3IEQ_0c10GtIv00

706 Merna Drive, Knoxville, 50138

4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,594 Square Feet | Built in 1972

4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM RANCH HOME WITH FULL BASEMENT, FENCED IN BACK YARD, AND 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. This is a dream home to most, it has been lived in and loved by only 1 family and it's ready for some updates and it's next family. This home offers so many desirable qualities besides what has already been stated. Bonus-Enjoy hosting gatherings with the great deck out back or hang out in the basement with the built in bar!

For open house information, contact Josie McKay, Summit Realty at 641-218-0000

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-630147)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
Local
Iowa Business
Knoxville, IA
Business
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Dallas, IA
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Open House#Family Room#Summit Realty#Re Max Precision
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Melcher-Dallas Daily

Melcher-Dallas Daily

Melcher-Dallas, IA
14
Followers
255
Post
401
Views
ABOUT

With Melcher-Dallas Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy