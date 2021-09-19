Kirklin-curious? These homes are on the market

(Kirklin, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kirklin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1209 Homewood Drive, Frankfort, 46041 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,565 Square Feet | Built in 1974

There is so much to love about this house in this amazing neighborhood. It's a great 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has a large family room off the kitchen and a 2 car garage. This open concept house is just waiting for you to update it to reflect your own spin and personality. Newer roof and HVAC system as well as outside paint. You can see as soon as you walk in that this home has been meticulously taken care of. If you are looking for a gem, you won't want to look any further.

For open house information, contact Charna Virtue, BerkshireHathaway HS IN Realty at 765-449-8844

1990 South Indianapolis Road, Lebanon, 46052 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Investor property. House needs repairs inside and out.

For open house information, contact Connie Walker, Homeland Real Est. Connections at 765-482-3025

1003 Coombs Street, Lebanon, 46052 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Looking for a home that has been maintained? Affordable? Low Taxes? Low Payment? This home is perfect for the first time buyer or someone who is looking to downsize. Excellent opportunity for an investor as well! 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath with 1 Car Attached Garage and Minibarn. Covered Front Porch with Open concrete patio. NEW- ROOF & Shutters in 2021. New Flooring, Entry Doors, Window Screens, Garage Door and Opener, Bathroom Exhaust. Easy access to Southside park and the Splashpad, Downtown Lebanon, I-65 and Indy or Lafayette.

For open house information, contact Tad Braner, RE/MAX Ability Plus at 317-843-0011

1300 North State Road 75, Thorntown, 46071 6 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,392 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Rustic charm in this 6 BR 3 BA custom built home in Western Boone School District. Newer roof, MBR on main floor with large bath. Open floor plan for living room, kitchen, dining area. Hardwood floors, tons of storage & space throughout home! Double oven in kitchen with cooktop island. Spacious bedrooms. Loft could be used for office or sitting room. Large 30 x 54 pole barn. Plumbing is roughed in for bathroom. Easy access to St. Rd. 32 Lebanon/Crawfordsville as well as I-65 & I-74.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Latham, Carpenter, REALTORS® at 180-063-01727