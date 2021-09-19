CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kirklin, IN

Kirklin-curious? These homes are on the market

Kirklin News Watch
Kirklin News Watch
 4 days ago

(Kirklin, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kirklin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKsf9_0c10GsQC00

1209 Homewood Drive, Frankfort, 46041

3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,565 Square Feet | Built in 1974

There is so much to love about this house in this amazing neighborhood. It's a great 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has a large family room off the kitchen and a 2 car garage. This open concept house is just waiting for you to update it to reflect your own spin and personality. Newer roof and HVAC system as well as outside paint. You can see as soon as you walk in that this home has been meticulously taken care of. If you are looking for a gem, you won't want to look any further.

For open house information, contact Charna Virtue, BerkshireHathaway HS IN Realty at 765-449-8844

Copyright © 2021 Lafayette Regional Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LRAORIN-202136067)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FW2Fm_0c10GsQC00

1990 South Indianapolis Road, Lebanon, 46052

3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Investor property. House needs repairs inside and out.

For open house information, contact Connie Walker, Homeland Real Est. Connections at 765-482-3025

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21790346)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xWl0_0c10GsQC00

1003 Coombs Street, Lebanon, 46052

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Looking for a home that has been maintained? Affordable? Low Taxes? Low Payment? This home is perfect for the first time buyer or someone who is looking to downsize. Excellent opportunity for an investor as well! 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath with 1 Car Attached Garage and Minibarn. Covered Front Porch with Open concrete patio. NEW- ROOF & Shutters in 2021. New Flooring, Entry Doors, Window Screens, Garage Door and Opener, Bathroom Exhaust. Easy access to Southside park and the Splashpad, Downtown Lebanon, I-65 and Indy or Lafayette.

For open house information, contact Tad Braner, RE/MAX Ability Plus at 317-843-0011

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21808032)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoMGm_0c10GsQC00

1300 North State Road 75, Thorntown, 46071

6 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,392 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Rustic charm in this 6 BR 3 BA custom built home in Western Boone School District. Newer roof, MBR on main floor with large bath. Open floor plan for living room, kitchen, dining area. Hardwood floors, tons of storage & space throughout home! Double oven in kitchen with cooktop island. Spacious bedrooms. Loft could be used for office or sitting room. Large 30 x 54 pole barn. Plumbing is roughed in for bathroom. Easy access to St. Rd. 32 Lebanon/Crawfordsville as well as I-65 & I-74.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Latham, Carpenter, REALTORS® at 180-063-01727

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21794251)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirklin, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Lebanon, IN
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Plumbing#House#Homeland Real Est#Minibarn#Indy#I 65
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin, IN
30
Followers
241
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kirklin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy