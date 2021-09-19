Check out these homes on the Dennis market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, MS

Dennis Journal
Dennis Journal
 4 days ago

(Dennis, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dennis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSZqm_0c10GrXT00

109 Truman, Red Bay, 35582

3 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house makes the perfect starter family home. It has nice updates and is clean throughout. Nice kitchen, large living room, and nice fenced in backyard. This house has a good sized detached shop. This place is move in Ready!

For open house information, contact Victoria Davis, Riverside Realty at 256-412-7555

Copyright © 2021 Shoals Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHOALSAAR-500126)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UPvw_0c10GrXT00

1307 4Th St W, Red Bay, 35582

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | 1,469 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house situated on about 2 acres of land inside Red Bay City limits. This move-in-ready house boasts hardwood floors, new windows, and a recently renovated bathroom. The beautiful yard features an outdoor grill on the patio and detached workshop with many possibilities.

For open house information, contact Shane Kilby, BrickDriven Realty at 256-766-0000

Copyright © 2021 Shoals Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHOALSAAR-167921)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCheW_0c10GrXT00

1211 Country Club Dr, Red Bay, 35582

4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,900 | 2,907 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This prestigious estate is in one of Red Bay's greatest subdivisions. This home is close to everything downtown, hospital, school, churches, water park, and golf course. It has a large open floor plan with the family room opens to the kitchen, dining room opens into the kitchen. The kitchen has many cabinets and ceramic tops to enjoy eating also another eating area with a table and chairs in the kitchen. Large master bedroom on the south of the house with a large bath. 3 main bedrooms on the north side and a very large bathroom in the hall. There is a porch on the front to watch the cars go by and a wonderful, large covered porch in the back with a tripling waterfall to give you that peaceful feeling. There is a two-car garage and an RV parking building.

For open house information, contact Willodean Davis, Davis Realty and Associates at 256-332-9920

Copyright © 2021 Shoals Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHOALSAAR-168418)

With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

