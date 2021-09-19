Check out these homes on the White Sulphur Springs market now

(White Sulphur Springs, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in White Sulphur Springs. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

104 E Houston Street, Other-See Remarks, 59645 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,338 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Location! Location! Location! This cozy home is situated close to downtown near the hustle and bustle of White Sulphur Springs. There is currently no zoning so this property is a blank canvas for you to have a residence, a business, or just whatever your heart desires! This home has beautiful, new kitchen flooring. The utilities are on the main floor so perfect for one level living. There is a single car garage in the back. White Sulphur Springs is a mecca for recreationlists! Great area for hunting, fishing, skiing, hiking, and all things outdoors. Soak at the local hot springs, dine at one of the fine eateries, and grab a beer at the local brewery. This rural town has a lot to offer.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-547-3000

104 East Houston Street, White Sulphur Springs, 59645 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Location! Location! Location! This cozy home is situated close to downtown near the hustle and bustle of White Sulphur Springs. There is currently no zoning so this property is a blank canvas for you to have a residence, a business, or just whatever your heart desires! This home has beautiful, new kitchen flooring. The utilities are on the main floor so perfect for one level living. There is a single car garage in the back. White Sulphur Springs is a mecca for recreationlists! Great area for hunting, fishing, skiing, hiking, and all things outdoors. Soak at the local hot springs, dine at one of the fine eateries, and grab a beer at the local brewery. This rural town has a lot to offer.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties - White Sulphur Springs at 800-577-3013

16 2Nd Avenue Se Se, White Sulphur Springs, 59645 1 Bed 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,137 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This charming turn of the century property is located in the heart of White Sulphur Springs. This lovely one level home has several updates and is located on a corner lot. The carriage house serves as the garage. The large lot is a beautiful place to entertain. White Sulphur Springs does not have zoning currently so this could be a wonderful place for a residence or a retail business. It is a stone's throw away from the local brewery, a few blocks from the hot springs, and the local eateries. The possibilities are endless with this property.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-677-3000

206 2Nd Avenue North East, White Sulphur Springs, 59645 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1908

This two bedroom, one bath home was built in 1908 and has the historical charm of the homes of the turn of the century. Just to the north of the property is the historical landmark known as the Castle in White Sulphur Springs. This property has a private well used for lawn irrigation. Enjoy all the recreation that the area has to offer, hunting, fishing, skiing, trail riding, hiking, and so much more. The local hot springs, eateries, and brewery are attractions you won't want to miss. White Sulphur Springs has all of the modern conveniences including a hospital, banks, grocery and retail stores. This home is cozy and in a wonderful location.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties - White Sulphur Springs at 800-577-3013