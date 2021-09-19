CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Sulphur Springs, MT

Check out these homes on the White Sulphur Springs market now

White Sulphur Springs Updates
White Sulphur Springs Updates
 4 days ago

(White Sulphur Springs, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in White Sulphur Springs. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqASv_0c10Gqek00

104 E Houston Street, Other-See Remarks, 59645

2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,338 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Location! Location! Location! This cozy home is situated close to downtown near the hustle and bustle of White Sulphur Springs. There is currently no zoning so this property is a blank canvas for you to have a residence, a business, or just whatever your heart desires! This home has beautiful, new kitchen flooring. The utilities are on the main floor so perfect for one level living. There is a single car garage in the back. White Sulphur Springs is a mecca for recreationlists! Great area for hunting, fishing, skiing, hiking, and all things outdoors. Soak at the local hot springs, dine at one of the fine eateries, and grab a beer at the local brewery. This rural town has a lot to offer.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-547-3000

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-322420)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9weT_0c10Gqek00

104 East Houston Street, White Sulphur Springs, 59645

2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Location! Location! Location! This cozy home is situated close to downtown near the hustle and bustle of White Sulphur Springs. There is currently no zoning so this property is a blank canvas for you to have a residence, a business, or just whatever your heart desires! This home has beautiful, new kitchen flooring. The utilities are on the main floor so perfect for one level living. There is a single car garage in the back. White Sulphur Springs is a mecca for recreationlists! Great area for hunting, fishing, skiing, hiking, and all things outdoors. Soak at the local hot springs, dine at one of the fine eateries, and grab a beer at the local brewery. This rural town has a lot to offer.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties - White Sulphur Springs at 800-577-3013

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22113547)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJ4ab_0c10Gqek00

16 2Nd Avenue Se Se, White Sulphur Springs, 59645

1 Bed 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,137 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This charming turn of the century property is located in the heart of White Sulphur Springs. This lovely one level home has several updates and is located on a corner lot. The carriage house serves as the garage. The large lot is a beautiful place to entertain. White Sulphur Springs does not have zoning currently so this could be a wonderful place for a residence or a retail business. It is a stone's throw away from the local brewery, a few blocks from the hot springs, and the local eateries. The possibilities are endless with this property.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-677-3000

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-360982)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfNPB_0c10Gqek00

206 2Nd Avenue North East, White Sulphur Springs, 59645

2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1908

This two bedroom, one bath home was built in 1908 and has the historical charm of the homes of the turn of the century. Just to the north of the property is the historical landmark known as the Castle in White Sulphur Springs. This property has a private well used for lawn irrigation. Enjoy all the recreation that the area has to offer, hunting, fishing, skiing, trail riding, hiking, and so much more. The local hot springs, eateries, and brewery are attractions you won't want to miss. White Sulphur Springs has all of the modern conveniences including a hospital, banks, grocery and retail stores. This home is cozy and in a wonderful location.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties - White Sulphur Springs at 800-577-3013

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114676)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
City
Hot Springs, MT
Local
Montana Business
City
White Sulphur Springs, MT
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Business#Irrigation
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
White Sulphur Springs Updates

White Sulphur Springs Updates

White Sulphur Springs, MT
32
Followers
218
Post
932
Views
ABOUT

With White Sulphur Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy