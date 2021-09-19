House hunt Presque Isle: See what’s on the market now

(Presque Isle, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Presque Isle than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

19340 Us 23, Presque Isle, 49777 1 Bed 2 Baths | $95,000 | 600 Square Feet | Built in None

The Up North Getaway that you've been dreaming of! Situated in peaceful and beautiful Presque Isle, between Alpena and Roger's City. This sturdy cabin is just across from Grand Lake with public access nearby, along with Lake Huron Shoreline just a few miles down the road. Spacious main room could be great for a living area, entertainment and rec. room, or additional bedroom space. 1 Full Bath and an additional 1/2 bath, along with large room for laundry and extra space. Currently heated with wood, but electric or propane heat can be added. Beautiful view of Grand Lake from the spacious front yard. Public land is not far away. 24x30 detached garage allows you to store your toys and tools. 2 outbuildings for extra storage. Don't miss your chance to own your piece of paradise!

14793 Shubert Hwy, Posen, 49776 0 Bed 0 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 744 Square Feet | Built in None

Handy Man Special includes 24x28 Barn/garage on back lot (apx 100x100). Waterfront structure is a shell, with overhead wiring, 4'' Cased well and concrete septic tank. Seller has owned the property for 20 years, and lived on property prior to remodel. Power is disconnected to both parcels, and well & septic have not been used for several years. New buyer could finish what's started or tear down to build new. Waterfront is weedy, but navigable, and could be pleasant once its used. There's lots of potential here for the right buyer! Waterfront footage is calculated from legal description.

5469 North Bay Court, Presque Isle, 49777 1 Bed 1 Bath | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Continue the creativity at this classic Up North getaway! Owners have transformed the garage originally built on the property into a quality-built carriage-house style dwelling with attached 2 car garage, 25x50 pole barn with storage loft, and idyllic 1.2 acre Lake Huron lot with lighthouse views! Open the shutters in the main floor three seasons room and let the sunshine and breezes roll in off North Bay! Plenty of space to prepare a great meal in the kitchen, also on the main level. Upstairs, you'll find a charming living room, spacious bedroom, bath with shower, and convenient stackable laundry. Owners planned on another bath and living room in the garage space - full size shower with seat and mammoth Anderson bay window included! RV hookup! Make this unique getaway your own! Call now!

17754 Balsam Circle, Presque Isle, 49777 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Newly finished home in Presque Isle Harbor Association! With the cost and expense of having a home built these days, you can breathe a sigh of relief with a new home already completed for you! Great floor plan with spacious open kitchen and living areas, master suite with full bath, generous guest bedroom and bath, and great location on a quiet wooded circle great for biking or walking. Brand new, soft carpeting and durable Lifeproof plank flooring! Low-dues HOA amenities include nearby pool, spa, gym, fitness room, tennis and activities; beach house and launch on 5660 acre all-sport Grand Lake, sandy beaches, historic park, launch and gated acreage on Lake Huron, park on crystal blue Lake Esau and more! All you'll need to do is install appliances to your own taste. Quality build!!

