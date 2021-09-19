Check out these homes for sale in Arco now

(Arco, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Arco will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

147 S Idaho Street, Arco, 83213 2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,430 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This 2430 square foot office building is nestled in downtown Arco Idaho. At one time this building housed Hooker Tactical safety and defense equipment. There is three phase power, a large shop area with an 8x8 electric overhead door, a bathroom, a kitchen area, and multiple offices. The building is incredibly well kept and it has been updated and is fully ready for a new business. Sewer lines were replaced recently and fuel oil tank removed from the premises. If you are looking for a fully functional office building with 3 phase power and a shop area, this is it. Real estate only for sale - No business included

694 W Grand Avenue, Arco, 83213 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1950

home has been remodeled, new carpets, new tile, new kitchen cabinets, new range, new refrigerator, new lighting, new cadet heaters throughout with new individual thermostats, 90% pex plumbing, new water valves, new toilets, new bathroom vanity, new hot water heater, new paint both inside and out. metal roof, and 1 car and shop area garage. fenced back yard, some thermal windows, close to park, and shopping area. well insulated. electrical has been gone through by a licensed electrician, .3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large family room 20' x 20', large bonus room could be 4th bedroom. corner lot.

590 Park Road, Arco, 83213 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This is truly a rare gem. Ever dream of owning a hobby farm in a wonderful rural Idaho community? Well, this is your opportunity to make that happen. Located within the city limits of Arco Idaho, and attached to city services, this immaculate 3 bed 2 bath home is surrounded by 7.5 acres of pasture with an on-site irrigation well, excellent water rights, and hand lines and buried main lines. There are numerous outbuildings for storage, and a shop with a wood stove for woodworking, engine repair or whatever you fancy. Everything on site was built to last 2 lifetimes. The barn is set up handy for a few cows or goats, with individual covered stalls, auto waterers and water spigots. You will even marvel at the root cellar! The lawn is mature and immaculate with auto sprinklers. The 10-foot-tall lilac bushes that surround the house maintain an incredible amount of privacy. The home itself has been extensively remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, kitchen sink and appliances, new flooring and new bathrooms. The living area is large, bright, and extremely cozy with beautiful hardwood flooring and a wood stove that may even make a hardened lumberjack jealous. If you are considering a move at this time in your life, and you want a complete hobby farm setup this is it. Call today

350 Rena Street, Arco, 83213 4 Beds 1 Bath | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,248 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This home was updated in 2018 with new paint, carpet, metal roof and vinyl siding, and fully remodeled kitchen, there are 2 rooms downstairs with a family room and the laundry, with a place to possibly put in a second bathroom and lots of storage under the stairs. The yard is fenced with chain link and you can sit in the back yard and have a view of the number hill. it has an insulated one car garage and a bonus room or office. Established yard and you could possibly put in a garden. Close to dining and plenty of places for recreation. All offer's will be looked at by seller

