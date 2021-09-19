Check out these Ashley homes on the market

(Ashley, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ashley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

229 Simonson, Elsie, 48831 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1968

You'll love this gem tucked away on a dead end street giving you the peace and quiet of country just a quick ride to any convenience you may want. Maintained beautifully, home offers 3 bedrooms with a full bath along with the primary suite which has a brand new beautiful full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors, an open floor plan and windows drawing in the best natural light! Bonus 4 season room off dining area has gas fireplace where you can sit surrounded by windows watching a great sunny day, thunderstorm, snowfall or just enjoy the quiet of the night. Right outside that is the perfect patio area for entertaining. Newer main bath with convenient main floor laundry too! If you need more room, there is a full, dry basement awaiting your finishing touches. 2 car attached garage, shed and even a garden area out back. Call today for your personnal showing.

For open house information, contact Deidre Hafner, Dee's Mission Realty at 989-284-4143

1234 N State Road, Ithaca, 48847 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1960

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATED JUST OUTSIDE THE CITY LIMITS OF ITHACA ON BLACKTOP ROAD WITH NATURAL GAS. ALL THE CONVENIENCE OF LIVING IN TOWN WITH TOWNSHIP TAXES. YOU WILL ENJOY THE OPEN BACKYARD AND THE COVERED PATIO AREA CONNECTING THE HOME TO THE GARAGE. THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL WITH THE POSSIBILTY OF A 4TH BEDROOM OR OFFICE IN THE BASEMENT. THE FAMILY ROOM HAS SO MUCH NATURAL LIGHTING WITH THE 2 LARGE DAYLIGHT WINDOWS. THE UPSTAIRS HAS WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE LIVING ROOM AND 3 BEDROOMS. THE BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPDATED AND YOU WILL ENJOY THE OVERSIZED TILED TUB.

For open house information, contact Cheryl Reeves, AMERICA'S CHOICE REALTY LLC at 989-875-5148

519 N Jeffery Street, Ithaca, 48847 3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Completely remodeled home in the city of Ithaca. Nice deep lot gives you a wonderful large back yard for family entertaining. This is sure to be a great starter home for your family with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Make this your new home for a payment that is less then rent.

For open house information, contact Marci Browne, AMERICA'S CHOICE REALTY LLC at 989-875-5148

3375 W Humphrey Road, Ithaca, 48847 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 2020

HERE IS YOUR CHANCE AT A NEWLY BUILT HOME JUST MINUTES FROM TOWN FOR LESS THAN YOU WOULD THINK. THIS CUTE AND COZY 2 BEDROOM HOME SITS ON A WOODED 2.5 ACRES. THE HOME WAS FINISHED IN 2020 AND IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION. COLOR SCHEME AND FINISHES GIVE A NICE MODERN FEEL THROUGHOUT THE HOME. WITH EVERYTHING BEING NEW, YOU'LL HAVE PEACE OF MIND FOR YEARS TO COME. THERE'S NOTHING TO DO EXCEPT GRAB YOUR PILLOW. SELLER IS LEAVING ALL OF THE NEW APPLIANCES AS WELL, INCLUDING THE WASHER AND DRYER. TO SWEETEN THE DEAL, THE PROPERTY HAS A LARGE POLE BARN THAT HAS A CONCRETE FLOOR, ELECTRICITY, AND MULTIPLE DOORS FOR ACCESS. IT GIVES GREAT STORAGE, HOUSES CARS AND TOYS AND STILL LEAVES ROOM FOR A POTENTIAL SHOP AREA. COME SEE WHY THIS ONE SHOULD BE HOME TODAY....

For open house information, contact Adam Vibber, CENTURY 21 LEE-MAC REALTY at 989-463-6085