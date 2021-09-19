CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfork, AR

Take a look at these homes on the market in Norfork

 4 days ago

(Norfork, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Norfork will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

410 Walnut, Flippin, 72634

3 Beds 2 Baths | $143,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Move in ready with tons of updates! Three bedroom two full bathroom home with new flooring. Large fenced in back yard that is great for entertaining! Master bedroom with attached full bathroom. Big closets in the bedrooms! Great curb appeal! This home is just waiting for its new family!

588 Western Hills Loop, Mountain Home, 72653

2 Beds 2 Baths | $152,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Spacious and clean 1,460 sq ft. 2bd/2ba home with 2 car attached carport and workshop/storage shed. Large kitchen with walk in pantry; insert wood fireplace in living room; freshly painted; covered front porch, large deck for entertaining; fenced back yard, really cool tree house newly stained; quiet neighborhood close to schools, banks, grocery store. Newer 10'x20' back deck. Storage Shed 5'x17'

6927 Highway 5 S, Mountain Home, 72653

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Amazing views from this 2004 manufactured home on permanent foundation on 4 AC M/L with 24x40 Heated insulated shop and a 30x40 garage with a 8x10 office heated/cooled and bathroom. Large kitchen and a 13'9X30 foot master with walk thru closet and private deck. Minutes to Lake Norfork Access. $239,900

608 South Street, Flippin, 72634

3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home with a 2-car carport on 1.88 acres. Nice open kitchen with plenty of cabinets, dining area and island bar. Room for entertaining in the large living room with a gas fireplace and a sliding glass door leading to the 19x15 covered patio. This home features a split bedroom plan with the master bedroom having its own private bath w/ shower & soaking tub plus a walk-in closet. Bring the RV and boat, there’s extra parking and a storage shed for the lawn mower and tools. Located in town close to all the amenities.

