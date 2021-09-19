CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garden Valley, ID

House hunt Garden Valley: See what’s on the market now

Garden Valley News Flash
Garden Valley News Flash
 4 days ago

(Garden Valley, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Garden Valley than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2f00_0c10GlUL00

5 Wapiti Court, Garden Valley, 83622

3 Beds 3 Baths | $754,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,228 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Pondarosa 1.5 is an easy maintenance mountain home boasting rustic beam, propane fireplace, heated polished concrete floors downstairs, high-end carpet upstairs with natural accents. Open floor plan with master on the main, creates a warm cozy, contemporary living space. The Insulated Concrete form walls, provide twice the insulation of a traditional home. The home will be placed to maximize views of the mountains in front and the pond from the back. This home is designed & built for optimal enjoyment!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Huddleston, Accel Realty Partners at 208-450-3000

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98794941)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7biQ_0c10GlUL00

36 Thunder Rd, Garden Valley, 83622

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Riverfront home/property just an hour drive from Boise; perfect for year-round living or vacation home. Mountain views and 103 feet of riverfront with picnic area, firepit, running water, and electrical hookup for RV; creek also runs thru the property. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, custom knotty alder cabinets and woodwork throughout. 10x32 covered deck with wire for hot tub. Separate bunkhouse w/kitchen and 1-bath for guests or rental. Insulated 840 sq ft shop w/wood stove for heating.

For open house information, contact Leah Sailors, Equity Northwest Real Estate at 208-871-5288

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98811497)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LjZu_0c10GlUL00

23 Quail Run, Garden Valley, 83622

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,035 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Dreaming of Your Own 4.28 Acre Property With A Swimming Hole & Great Float Location on the Middlefork of the Payette River? This is It! 2843 SQ Ft House with 5000 SQ Ft Barn w/Man Cave w/Wood Stove & Bunk House for Guests. Sauna w/Outdoor Shower, Firepit w/Benches, Garden Area w/Blueberry Bushes! Gas Generator, Paved Driveway, Water Filtration System, 2 Water Heaters, Skylights and More! 1909 Church Bell & Flag Pole. Great Room w/ Tongue/Groove Ceiling, Master Bedroom w/ Fireplace, 800 SQ FT Bonus Rm.

For open house information, contact Lara Alexander, Garden Valley Homes & Land at 208-462-6102

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98810544)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
City
Garden Valley, ID
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Living Space#Propane#The Pondarosa 1 5#Accel Realty Partners#Creek#Firepit W Benches#Water Filtration System#Church Bell Flag Pole
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Garden Valley News Flash

Garden Valley News Flash

Garden Valley, ID
9
Followers
245
Post
953
Views
ABOUT

With Garden Valley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy