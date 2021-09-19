House hunt Garden Valley: See what’s on the market now

(Garden Valley, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Garden Valley than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5 Wapiti Court, Garden Valley, 83622 3 Beds 3 Baths | $754,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,228 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Pondarosa 1.5 is an easy maintenance mountain home boasting rustic beam, propane fireplace, heated polished concrete floors downstairs, high-end carpet upstairs with natural accents. Open floor plan with master on the main, creates a warm cozy, contemporary living space. The Insulated Concrete form walls, provide twice the insulation of a traditional home. The home will be placed to maximize views of the mountains in front and the pond from the back. This home is designed & built for optimal enjoyment!

36 Thunder Rd, Garden Valley, 83622 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Riverfront home/property just an hour drive from Boise; perfect for year-round living or vacation home. Mountain views and 103 feet of riverfront with picnic area, firepit, running water, and electrical hookup for RV; creek also runs thru the property. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, custom knotty alder cabinets and woodwork throughout. 10x32 covered deck with wire for hot tub. Separate bunkhouse w/kitchen and 1-bath for guests or rental. Insulated 840 sq ft shop w/wood stove for heating.

23 Quail Run, Garden Valley, 83622 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,035 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Dreaming of Your Own 4.28 Acre Property With A Swimming Hole & Great Float Location on the Middlefork of the Payette River? This is It! 2843 SQ Ft House with 5000 SQ Ft Barn w/Man Cave w/Wood Stove & Bunk House for Guests. Sauna w/Outdoor Shower, Firepit w/Benches, Garden Area w/Blueberry Bushes! Gas Generator, Paved Driveway, Water Filtration System, 2 Water Heaters, Skylights and More! 1909 Church Bell & Flag Pole. Great Room w/ Tongue/Groove Ceiling, Master Bedroom w/ Fireplace, 800 SQ FT Bonus Rm.

