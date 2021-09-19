On the hunt for a home in West Yellowstone? These houses are on the market

(West Yellowstone, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Yellowstone will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

128 Buffalo Drive, West Yellowstone, 59758 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This Attractive Well-Built Single Level Home has Multiple Amenities! Located in All Year Accessible Hebgen Lake Estates, and only 10 Miles from West Yellowstone- the Home Exterior has Diamond Kote Low Maintenance Siding, Rustic Corrugated Wainscoting, 50 Year Warranty Shingle Roof, Composite Deck and Porch, and Quality Jeld-Wen Windows. The Interior has Premium Laminate Flooring, Shaw Carpeting, And Handsome Hickory Kitchen Cabinets. Home also has an Open Living/Dining/ Kitchen Area, A Master Bedroom with Full Bath, 2 More Bedrooms and 2nd Full Bath with Quality Furnishings. AND Most Furnishings Included! AND There is an Attached OneCar Garage. AND The Large Deck has Great Mountain Views to Enjoy! AND a Pretty Garden Area with Sprinklers, AND A Regulation Firepit Area Where you Can Sit Back and Relax! Make your Appointment to Come View!

For open house information, contact Andie Withner, Montana Territorial Land Co at 406-646-7145

180 Grayling Creek Road, West Yellowstone, 59758 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Only 10 Miles to Yellowstone AND just 40 Miles to Big Sky- Come Look at this Lovely Location! Twenty Beautiful Acres with Handsome Home Surrounded by Shimmering Aspens, Perfect Pines, Dramatic Mountains, and Views of Heavenly Hebgen Lake. AND Borders National Forest Land too- your Dream Playground! Covered Deck and Hot Tub, Patio for gathering with Family and Friends, and an Indoor Sunroom! Use the Horseshoe Pit, Enjoy the 180 yard Golf Driving Range, or Sit Back by the Firepit and watch for the Fox, Buffalo, Coyote, Moose, and Elk that may wander by. Relax in the comfortable Ambience of this Well-Built Three Bedroom Home with beveled Cedar Siding, exposed interior Timbers, Oak Hardwood Flooring, Solid Wood Doors, and Insulated Clad Wood Windows, AND the iconic Great Room Stone Fireplace. AND Most Furnishings Included! A 915 sf Two Vehicle Garage, 908 sf Enclosed RV/Boat Storage Bldg, RV Parking Site, Wood Shed and Tool Shed add to your Options. Come view this slice of Paradise!

524 Grayling Avenue, West Yellowstone, 59758 3 Beds 2 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Attractive Madison Addition Home w/ Premium Upgrades. Open concept Main Living Area w/grand details: Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Window Blinds, Log accents, Knotty Pine, Granite Gas Freplace. Gorgeous Kitchen has Granite Counters and Stainless Steel appliances. Main Level has Two Bedrooms and a Full Bath with Granite/Wood Vanity, and Laundry Area . Upper Level Loft has Master Bedroom Area and Large deluxe private bath with Luxurious Soaking tub, separate Shower, and a Walk-in Closet. Attached Heated 2 car Garage w/work bench, storage, and epoxy floor too! Sliding Door from Dining area Accesses the side yard w/Trex deck/BBQ area, and Fully Fenced Back yard. Come View this Desirable Home and all of its Amenities! *(short-term vacation rental is not allowed)

524 Campanula, West Yellowstone, 59758 1 Bed 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This Attractive Home is located on a Duplex Zoned Wooded Lot in the Desirable Madison Addition of West Yellowstone! This Cozy 600 sf home has combined Living/Dining Area, Kitchen, Full bathroom with gorgeous Copper Sink and a Rain Shower Head , and One Bedroom with 2 Closet Areas. The Attached Heated and Insulated 600 sf Single Car Garage has extra Storage/Shop Space (which could be converted to a second Bedroom if desired!). AND it is Located on a Duplex Lot! If you want to remodel or add another Unit- it is allowed and there is Plenty of Space! Fenced Pet Area AND there is a cute 8x10 Storage Shed on the property too! AND New 2021 Saltwater Hot Tub included too! AND the Madison Addition has Fiber Optic, City Sewer and Water, AND City maintained and Plowed Streets! Make your Appointment and Come View! (*short-term vacation rental is not allowed Subdivision)

