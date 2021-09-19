On the hunt for a home in Mountainair? These houses are on the market

(Mountainair, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mountainair will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

108 Cottage Loop, Mountainair, 87036 1 Bed 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in None

Custom Home set on the mesa facing South with two private canyons and 29+ Acres and amazing views. Many updates including new septic, plumbing, paint, driveway, and cactus removal from off the property. Home is well built with a nice metal roof and proper insulation. Spacious layout and plenty of room to roam. Large living room, kitchen, dining and large master bedroom. Can add on extra rooms or enjoy the property as it is. Solitude living not far from the Town of Mountainair with lots of quiet and bright beautiful stars to enjoy at night. This is New Mexico High Desert living at its best.

700 Monte Alto Avenue, Mountainair, 87036 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Large Double-Wide Home has 3 bedrooms, Two baths, large Kitchen, Great room, Formal Dinning on nice wooded lot. All City Gas, Water, Sewer, Power Huge deck in Front.

