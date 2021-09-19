Take a look at these homes on the market in Port Leyden

(Port Leyden, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Port Leyden than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

608 Post Street, Boonville, 13309 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This beautifully cared for home has the perfect mix of new and old charm. The front sun porch has new windows and makes a great place to sit with coffee in the morning. Many windows offer lots of natural light in the large living room and dining room. The kitchen is bright and functional with a cozy breakfast nook attached. Upstairs are three large bedrooms with a tasteful neutral color scheme and beautiful refinished hardwood floors. The full bathroom has an oversized vanity, modern ceramic tile shower/bath, and storage closet. The walk up attic was recently insulated and finished. It makes a great play area, hangout, or storage space. Detached 2 Stall Garage has plenty of room to store vehicles, toys, or use as a workshop. New sidewalks, landscaping, and circular driveway add so much curb appeal. The large double lot offers privacy and room to play while being conveniently located in the village of Boonville. Schedule your showing today!

7936 Pleasant Lake Road, Brantingham, 13312 4 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Lakeside Majesty looking for lucky new owner! On a quiet non-motorized private lake, with everything for a year round home or relaxing getaway. Open concept 1st floor is great for entertaining. Up the spiral staircase are 3 large bedrooms & full bath. Master bedroom with private balcony to enjoy your morning coffee & listen to the loons on the lake. Third floor loft is great for extra bunking space. Partially finished basement makes a great game room & could easily add a bathroom. In the summer, the spring fed lake is clear & clean for swimming, fishing, & kayaking. Waters abundant with perch, bass, bullhead, and stocked with trout. If you golf, drive your cart right to the golf course across the lake! Close to Otter Creek Horse Trails & nearly 600 miles of ATV trails...you will be busy all summer! Within 1 mile of 4 popular restaurants & The Brantingham Store; you can have dinner then come home to a campfire on the large dock. With an average snowfall of 200 inches per year, you will have no shortage of fluffy white stuff for all your winter activities. Skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, & snowmobiling on over 500 miles of trails in the beautiful Adirondacks. This is a must see!

7057 Kerwin Road, Leyden, 13309 2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Are you ready for the country?! If so end your search here as you won't find a more beautiful location! Immaculate well kept 1,000 square foot 2 bedroom home with plenty of potential for expansion nestled on 12 picture postcard acres in the heart of upstate New York's pristine Black River Valley only minutes from Boonville and the Adirondack and Tug Hill Regions which boast exceptional opportunities to pursue your favorite outdoors activities. Huge outdoor patio/deck overlooking your green acres and miles of surrounding countryside. The property has over 1700 feet of frontage on all year maintained paved town highways with electric and high speed internet offering ease of access to every beautiful acre.

12973 Route 28, Woodgate, 13494 25 Beds 11 Baths | $1,995,000 | Cabin | 9,000 Square Feet | Built in 1920

White Lake Lodge is nestled among the pines along the shore of beautiful clean and clear White Lake. Boasting one of best sandy beaches with 250 feet of frontage, this is an absolutely perfect place to gather with your favorite guests. The property includes a new 3600 sq foot 2 bedroom spacious open concept home built in 2016, and 7 Adirondack cabin and lodge buildings all with many upgrades. Attention to detail runs throughout. The cabins vary in size and can accommodate from 2 to 16 people. Total beds 25, baths 10.5. Enjoy fishing, kayaking, boating, swimming as well as close proximity to Old Forge. So many extra with this property, pontoon boat, canoe and kayaks, 3 floating docks. A rare opportunity to purchase for your own Adirondack compound or continue to run it as a successful business. White Lake Lodge is a mixed use property with historically strong income potential as one of the only wedding retreats in the area. Professionally landscaped. Includes most but not all furnishing

