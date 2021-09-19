Top homes for sale in Bremond

(Bremond, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bremond than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

417 W Shelby Street, Bremond, 76629 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2018

2018 model. 1,440 sqft. 3 bed 2 full baths home on 3 town lots. Central heat/ac. laundry area, granite counter tops, sliding barn door pantry, spacious master bedroom and bathroom, wood floors, outdoor shed, city utilities. very well kept and clean home! schedule a showing today!

205 E Quincy Street, Kosse, 76653 3 Beds 2 Baths | $332,025 | Single Family Attached | 3,740 Square Feet | Built in 1988

COUNTRY HAS COME TO TOWN as well as a FANTASTIC INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Not ONE BUT TWO CHARMING HOMES located on 3.3 Acres. Live in one and lease out the other to assist in covering the mortgage OR bring the family and use as a mother-in-law suite…. just SO many options! Property has several outbuildings including a large barn and workshop/shed. The acreage behind the dwellings is fully fenced and beautiful. Enjoy your privacy without giving up the perks of town. Groesbeck ISD!! 205 E Quincy features plenty of room for everyone to enjoy while providing a versatile floor plan making several bedroom configurations possible. If you are desiring cabinet space, you will love what the kitchen has to offer. The additional built in cabinetry and countertop also makes for a perfect home office/work space. All appliances including the refrigerator convey. The dining room and family room are just off the kitchen boasting beautiful, hardwood floors that continue into two of the bedrooms. In the Primary suite, you will find a full bath featuring double sinks as well as an expansive, walk in closet that is both rare and impressive. Need more laundry room/ storage space with ample room for a deep freezer? The generous laundry/mud room area has it all plus a built in vanity with sink. In this room, conveniently located is access to the patio. You’ll enjoy the back both morning and night so bring your preferred beverages and make this house your home. 201 Quincy Street is located on a corner lot with mature trees and is full of old-world charm. Built in 1956 this quaint, Farmhouse is the Real Deal! This home offers two full bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a living room, dining room, and kitchen. There is also an additional room/sun room with large windows allowing warm, natural light to come in with its own entry door. With the original bead board ceiling and shiplap, one would only assume there are some highly sought after hardwood floors underneath. ??? Having great bones, this little gem is waiting for someone to love it, and make it their own. —— Approximately 2 minutes from down town Kosse area and 45 minutes from Waco and Bryan- College Station. *****R13106-SPECS- 205 E Quincy St., Per Appraisal District- 2,450 Sq.Ft Main plus an additional 598 Sq. Ft for 2 Car Attached Garage, 3 Bedroom/2Bath, Built in 1988, with 2.47 ACRES, Taxes are $2,544.46 with Current Exemptions. *****R10065-SPECS- 201 Quincy St., Per Appraisal District- 1,290 Sq.Ft Main plus Shed, Metal Building, 2 Bedroom/1Bath, Built in 1956, with 0.83 ACRES, Taxes are 1,574.52 with NO Current Exemptions.

203 Cr 255 Road, Reagan, 76680 2 Beds 2 Baths | $534,250 | Farm | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This 2 bedroom 2 bath home on 21.37 Acres has great commercial potential. Located on Hwy 6 in Reagan, Tx this property is complete with living quarters, outbuildings, a barn and a stock tank amongst good coastal and native grass pastures. Fully fenced and crossed fenced with good fencing this property is ready to go to work for an investor who wants to utilize the high traffic volume and high visibility exposure that this property possesses. With an entrance off of Hwy 6 already in place this property can go to work for you immediately. With many upgrades throughout the interior and exterior of the home this manufactured home has been very well maintained and would make a great on site office space as well. Seller may consider dividing the property. Located approximately 40 miles south of Waco and 50 miles north of College Station this property is well centered halfway in between two large cities. The possibilities are endless with this property!

115 E Clay, Bremond, 76629 2 Beds 1 Bath | $36,600 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1940

**MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. HIGHEST & BEST DUE BY 4PM 9-20-21.**Great opportunity! 2 bedroom 1 bath home with nice lot and 1 car garage! Being sold as-is!

