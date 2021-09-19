Arkdale-curious? These homes are on the market

(Arkdale, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Arkdale. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

102 N Main St, Friendship, 53934 4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Large home newly remodeled! Deep lot features large trees & is fully fenced. Property is residential in commercial zoning & could work for an in home business. Spacious floor plan features a Den & Formal dining on the main level. The beauty is in the details with built ins, walk-in closets, wood trim, solid wood doors & hrdwd flooring. New Windows with 20 yr transferable warranty, furnace and Central air withing 5 years. Home had insulation blown in approx 5 years ago, new Carpet and flooring in most rooms. Add your personal touch & enjoy! Steal of a deal!

1839 20Th Ct, Arkdale, 54613 4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Condominium | 2,238 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Get here fast to take a look at this Northern Bay Waterfront Condo! Features 4 bedroom, 2 newly remodeled baths, main floor laundry, fireplace, 1 car garage w/direct access to unit, and waterfront views of Castle Rock Lake. So many amenities: tiki bar, boat launch, restaurant, replica golf course, tennis courts, playground, swimming pool, and area ATV/UTV trails. Snomobile and ice fish in the Winter. Enjoy year round fun! Unit is not currenlty in the rental program.

2128 Market St, Friendship, 53934 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,135 Square Feet | Built in 1967

CASTLE ROCK LAKE VIEW! Excellent getaway just steps from the water. This three bedroom, 2 bath ranch home has many upgrades within the past ten years including: New roof, vinyl siding, all new windows and doors, electric, insulation, furnace/ac, flooring, paint and kitchen countertop. Loft area allows for additional sleeping room only. Spacious deck and carport to enjoy gatherings and all that Castle Rock Lake has to offer, including spectacular sunsets. Home comes mostly furnished. Schedule your private showing today!

1147 Chicago Dr, Friendship, 53934 2 Beds 1 Bath | $259,500 | Single Family Residence | 808 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Big Roche-a-Cri Lakefront cottage is just what you've been looking for! Updated and adorable, this cottage features 2 large bedrooms, completely remodeled full bath, a great kitchen with new appliances & pantry area and open living/dining area with big windows offering great lake views. Sitting on 1 acre, enjoy the big lakeside patio, great yard & fire pit, or relax in the log swing overlooking the water. Excellent storage for all the toys in the 20x40 pole building w/cement floor (2017) & additional storage shed at the water's edge. The U-Shaped pier w/lift has enough room for your family & friends. New windows, furnace (2018), roof (2017), water heater (2014), well pump/pressure tank (2013). A great retreat to love & enjoy.

