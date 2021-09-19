CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, WY

Top homes for sale in Dubois

Dubois Journal
Dubois Journal
 4 days ago

(Dubois, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dubois. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

246 Union Pass Road, Dubois, 82513

3 Beds 1 Bath | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Unsurpassable views! This beautiful log cabin located in the historic Union Pass area west of Dubois, Wyoming takes in the grandeur of the Absaroka Mountain Range and Dunior Valley. It is the perfect for a get-a-way or permanent residence for the outdoor enthusiast with access to the Shoshone National Forest just a few miles away. Enjoy the cozy ambiance of the cabin with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, open-concept living in the kitchen, dining and great-room area with

401 N First, Dubois, 82513

3 Beds 1 Bath | $260,000 | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Charming 3BR/2BA home on permanent concrete block foundation on the corner of North 1st Street & E. Hays in Dubois, WY. Zoned Residential B, this property can apply for a short term rental permit from the Town of Dubois. It is located within walking distance of Main Street restaurants, art galleries, & gift stores. It is within blocks of the pre-K through 12 Dubois School, the Dubois Library, Boys and Girls Club, and High Country Senior Citizens Center. Surrounded by the Absaroka & Wind River Mountains.

13 E Pinnacle, Dubois, 82513

1 Bed 0 Bath | $136,000 | Single Family Residence | 392 Square Feet | Built in 1939

The chance to own a cabin in the woods! The land is Lease land Owned and Managed by the Dept. of Agriculture and Forest Service.This authentically built/ properly maintained Cabin and shed look like something out of an old Western. The ability to live in such a pristine forest with trout, Elk, Deer, Bear and moose literally right out the front door. The outhouse lends to the ambience, with a His and Hers two seater. The views from the front porch are world class and second to none.

209 W Ramshorn, Dubois, 82513

1 Bed 1 Bath | $185,000 | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1927

There are so many possibilities with this awesome listing! The property is commercially zoned and the current owners use the one bedroom apartment as a second home/getaway and rent the separate store front out. You can live in the entire building or part of it, rent the apartment out long or short term, or run a business . The property has a store front with main street frontage and 1/2 bath in addition to the apartment. Take advantage of this opportunity while it lasts! Cash purchase.

Dubois Journal

Dubois Journal

Dubois, WY
ABOUT

With Dubois Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

