Check out these homes on the Rabun Gap market now

5 Stekoa Mills, Clayton, 30525 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2003

WHAT A DEAL!! 2 units for rental income or live in one and rent or work out of the other. Creek on the property, Within walking distance to town and small park. Both recently and beautifully updated. 2 story has spacious great room, kitchen/dining combo, laundry and bath on main level with soaring ceiling and large windows for tons of natural light and loft bedroom. Second unit features 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath, open kitchen, dining and living area with stacked laundry. Both bright, airy and perfect for your weekend retreat or income producing property.

357 Little River Lane, Rabun Gap, 30568 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1993

RIVERFRONT! This is a great opportunity to be in the beautiful Wolffork Valley Estates with gorgeous mountain views plus approximately 200 ft on the Little Tennessee River. With a few loving touches this home will be the perfect mountain getaway.

340 Eagle Circle, Sky Valley, 30537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,164 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Charming and welcoming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sky Valley with so much to offer... Wood floors, great room with vaulted ceiling, Harmon pellet stove, C/H/A, open concept living/dining/kitchen with wainscoting and paneling with nice moulding, master on main, tuck under garage in basement, new deck to enjoy the corner wooded lot, paved road. Being sold mostly furnished.

432 Golden Oak, Clayton, 30525 4 Beds 2 Baths | $198,000 | Cabin | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1930

OPEN HOUSE Oct 9 2 -5pm Unique location away from it all, in the middle of the National Forest. Authentic wood cabin on 2.52ac with year-around mountain views of GA and NC across the Blue Valley. Mountain spring with well and electric water pump; underground 3.5 miles electric and phone lines from the main road. All-cedar walls and ceilings, vaulted ceilings, pine floors. There is also adjacent 0.9 lot that has electrical line and cabin pod prepared and could be purchased as well, but not separately. Showing by appointment only. No rent, no lease, no owner financing available. Showing by appointments only. Sold as-is. What the seller loves about this home I've had this house for 23 years and fully enjoyed it's character, breakfasts on the back porch with panoramic mountain views, absolute silence when birds stop singing, beautiful hikes, and abound -wild life. If you are looking for getting away from society (for a weekend or for good) and into pristine nature of Smokey Mountains - this is a unique opportunity.

