Take a look at these homes on the Parsonsfield market now

(Parsonsfield, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Parsonsfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

401 Highwatch Road, Effingham, 03882 2 Beds 1 Bath | $168,000 | Mobile Home | 929 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Just off the main road, this cozy home is waiting for you. It could be your year round home or your vacation spot. Whichever season it is, this is the place to be. Summer, enjoy the deck, grill your dinner outside and enjoy the evening. If it is winter, stoke the wood stove and sit back and enjoy being in out of the cold - take advantage of the hot tub. If you want to plant a garden, there is ample space behind the home - enjoy the blueberry bushes already there. If you want to hike, or snowmobile, there is plenty of area for that. Boat launch on the Ossipee River is less than 5 minutes away for your canoe or kayak. Close to North Conway, Portland, Maine and The Lakes Region. Something for everyone here!

35 Old Route 28, Ossipee, 03864 4 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Why rent when you can own for less! Lots of room for the growing family or just extra room for guests. This four bedroom two bath home is in a great location. One mile from Hannafords and Route 16. Walk to post office and only 15 minutes from downtown Wolfeboro. Many recent updates including all new vinyl windows, new furnace and oil barrel, flooring, bathroom renovations and more! Four large bedrooms! Full baths on first and second floor. Nice, fully applianced kitchen with new countertops and cabinet doors. Eat at counter and butcher-block island with cabinets. Large living room which opens into sunroom with pellet stove. Large deck off dining room for entertaining and year round grilling! Nicely landscaped grounds feature flower gardens and fenced in orchard with pear, peach, apple and plum trees! Also includes separate vegetable garden and fenced in high bush blueberry patch. Large, well maintained lawn area for relaxing and recreation. Nice screen room overlooks the grounds and brick fireplace. The 37x31 barn features two floors for storage and other numerous possibilities. Property is located adjacent to the old railroad bed which is the Corridor 19 snowmobile trail and offers miles of walking/riding trails. If you're looking for a good size home with a great location and many additional amenities this is the one for you! Disclosure- Listing agent is seller.

10 Whiteface Way, Freedom, 03836 1 Bed 1 Bath | $85,000 | Mobile Home | 636 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Like new park model unit located at "The Bluffs" over 55 RV community/campground. The unit is on leased land about $4000 a year for the site rental. Spacious kitchen/living room, good sized full bath, fully applianced with washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove and fridge. Full length three season porch/family room. Nice corner site. The Bluffs is a wonderful resort with lots of structured activities, two pools, rec hall, and access to the beach at Danforth Bay campground on Danforth Bay of Ossipee Lake. ***Seasonal use only mid April till mid October** Gated community. Buyer must be approved by Park/campground.

505 Pine River Road, Effingham, 03882 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,308 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This extraordinary home is nestled amongst fields on a private 10+ acre lot with beautiful mountain views! The new owners will enjoy the ease of first floor living in this lovely open-concept home with hardwood flooring and a center chimney that greets you at the front door. Enter into the spacious living room with cathedral ceilings and a raised hearth fireplace, which adds warmth and ambiance throughout the seasons. The impressive kitchen has fine wood cabinetry, granite countertops and a large center island, which opens to the warm, inviting dining area. Completing the first floor is the master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a master bathroom and a separate, convenient laundry room with a half-bath. The lofted area works well as a home office or bedroom. In the daylight basement you'll find an additional eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms, a large combination game and family room, a ¾ bathroom and a sliding door to the backyard. This space is perfect for guests or as an in-law apartment. Connecting this home to the huge 33' x 40' barn is a charming mudroom with barn board walls and inlaid brick flooring. The first floor of the barn can house four vehicles and "no matter what the weather" -- you can entertain family and friends in the massive, post & beam, open space on the second floor! This home is conveniently located near shopping & restaurants, 6 minutes to the Ossipee Lake public boat launch, a short drive to King Pine Ski Area and North Conway. Motivated Seller!

