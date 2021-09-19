CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsboro, NC

Grantsboro-curious? These homes are on the market

Grantsboro News Watch
Grantsboro News Watch
 4 days ago

(Grantsboro, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Grantsboro than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6JIx_0c10GZqV00

408 Belevue Court, New Bern, 28560

4 Beds 4 Baths | $332,825 | Single Family Residence | 3,148 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The ''Albemarle'' plan by Bill Clark Homes offers a beautiful open floor plan with modern farmhouse touches, Covered front porch welcomes you into the two story foyer flanked by a beautiful staircase on one side and formal dining room on the other. Step into the open great room and kitchen/nook and you will know this home is great for entertaining or large gatherings. Master suite is located on the main floor and offers the owner a large bedroom in addition to a master bathroom with soaking tub, walk-in shower, dual vanity and walk-in closet. Additional bedroom, full bath and laundry room can be found on the main floor. Walk up the stairs to the second floor and find two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a recreation room, bonus room over the garage and a large walk-in , unfinished storage area. Too many upgrades to list! Enjoy morning coffee on your front porch or grill out with family and friends on the back patio. Seasonal community pool available to residents. Builder offers a $4000.00 buyer incentive with use of preferred closing attorney. Community offers natural gas connections and no city taxes. All measurements from builder's plan.

For open house information, contact DELLA OSBURN, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 252-637-2010

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Neuse River Region MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRRARNC-100250858)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAnrz_0c10GZqV00

6005 Gondolier Drive, New Bern, 28560

3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,191 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Amazing 3BR and 3BA home with finished room over the garage on over half an acre in the gated community of Fairfield Harbour. Your large lot is secluded by mature large trees, 10 red maple trees, and landscape. Your long driveway is perfect for a multi-car family and your recreational vehicles. Walk up to your beautiful brick steps onto your covered front porch. Step inside and admire the beautiful wood floors and original wood trim that flows throughout the first floor of this home. Your living room boasts of natural lighting with full-length windows and a beautiful wood-burning brick fireplace. Enjoy the same natural lighting in your large eat-in kitchen with high vaulted wood ceilings, full-length, and ceiling windows. The beautiful wood built-in cabinets provide ample storage. The chef in your family is going to love brick island with cooktop, stainless steel range cooktop with hood, built-in oven, and microwave. Enjoy family meals in your eat-in kitchen or more formal meals in your dining room. Fall in love with your master bedroom with ensuite. Wake up in your master bedroom and step outside to enjoy the sunshine and nature right from your private back deck. Your master bathroom boasts of tiled floors, dual vanity sinks, a whirlpool tub, a walk-in shower, and SAUNA! The garage has been fully remodeled and if you head upstairs, you will find a finished room over the garage with carpet and a full-sized bathroom. This home has a large walk-in laundry room with storage and a new energy-efficient hybrid water heater. Grab this beauty before it's SOLD!

For open house information, contact Margaret (Meg) Underwood, Realty One Group East at 252-633-3560

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Neuse River Region MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRRARNC-100273700)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxIRz_0c10GZqV00

210 Pine Road, New Bern, 28560

3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,309 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Covered front porch to welcome your guests. Three bedroom, two bath ranch style home located on .347 acre. Bright and airy kitchen with ample cabinets and pantry. Separate dining area for those family gatherings. Living room features brick fireplace. Large master bedroom. Bath with walk in shower. Laundry/Utility room. Relax or entertain on your back deck. Shed for extra storage, Enjoy Historic Downtown New Bern's restaurants, shopping and waterfronts. Short drive to Cherry Point and beaches. Sold as is.

For open house information, contact TRIPP BLANDFORD, CAROLINA EAST REALTY at 252-633-9060

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Neuse River Region MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRRARNC-100282557)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XS58F_0c10GZqV00

412 Hardy Avenue, New Bern, 28560

3 Beds 1 Bath | $173,000 | Single Family Residence | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This adorable gem is nestled on a beautiful half acre lot just minutes from Historic downtown New Bern and in close proximity to MCAS Cherry Point! This 3 Bedroom, 1 Full vintage bath has a completely updated kitchen, Rinnai on demand hot water heater, wood floors, new HVAC in 2020, attic re-insulated in 2020, wired generator outlet, 30 amp RV hookup, 16x16 wired workshop with attached lean to along with fridge/freezer conveying. Nothing was left untouched by this homeowner! A must see!

For open house information, contact Lenee' Golden, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 252-637-2010

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Neuse River Region MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRRARNC-100283068)

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro, NC
ABOUT

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

