Take a look at these homes for sale in Cross Plains

(Cross Plains, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cross Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

108 S Avenue D, Cross Plains, 76443 3 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,167 Square Feet | Built in 1940

this home has a great location, Good fixer upper and many repairs have already been made. Good investment for rental property or first home

401 4Th Street, Cross Plains, 76443 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1974

2 bedroom 2 full bath home with a little over 1000 sq ft on 2 lots built in 1974. 625 sq ft carport on slab. 2 metal storage buildings that will stay. Plenty of mature pecan trees in the yard. Open concept kitchen living room combo. Washer dryer hookups in one of the bathrooms. Granite counter tops in both bathrooms. Bedrooms have large walk in closets. 37 ft by 9 ft covered deck on the back of the house. Metal fence on west side of house with barbed wire on the south side.

501 Ne 4Th St, Cross Plains, 76443 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Beautiful corner treed lot with 3 bedroom 2 bath 2013 Fleetwood home. This oversized lot has huge trees providing great shade and plenty of outdoor space for outdoor enjoyment. This home features a split bedroom floorplan with an open kitchen, dining and living area. Kitchen has island bar and black appliances that convey with sale of property. Extra built in cabinets in dining area. Great master with master bath having a soaking tub, separate shower, his & her vanities and a large walk-in closet. Great buy and convenient location! Buyer to verify all measurments.

133 Tom Bryant Street, Cross Plains, 76443 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,845 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Very Nice 3 Bd. 2 Bath 1845 sq. ft. (per the tax roll) metal roof home in Cross Plains. Open concept kitchen, living room & dining room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a large island, dual ovens & a nice sized pantry. There is a large master bedroom, with a sitting area, the master bath includes a walk-in shower & jetted tub. Large Walk-in closet off the master bath. The other two bedrooms are good size & have nice size closets. The covered back porch is 10’ x 38’ nice place to sit & enjoy a cup of coffee or an afternoon beverage. There is a 12’x16’ storage shed in the backyard for storing tools, lawn equip. etc. Backyard is fenced, has lots of areas of shade.

