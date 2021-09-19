CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cross Plains, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Cross Plains

Cross Plains Dispatch
Cross Plains Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Cross Plains, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cross Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCU7k_0c10GX5300

108 S Avenue D, Cross Plains, 76443

3 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,167 Square Feet | Built in 1940

this home has a great location, Good fixer upper and many repairs have already been made. Good investment for rental property or first home

For open house information, contact Jon Rogers, Trinity Ranch Land at 817-482-6386

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14604428)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WP41u_0c10GX5300

401 4Th Street, Cross Plains, 76443

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1974

2 bedroom 2 full bath home with a little over 1000 sq ft on 2 lots built in 1974. 625 sq ft carport on slab. 2 metal storage buildings that will stay. Plenty of mature pecan trees in the yard. Open concept kitchen living room combo. Washer dryer hookups in one of the bathrooms. Granite counter tops in both bathrooms. Bedrooms have large walk in closets. 37 ft by 9 ft covered deck on the back of the house. Metal fence on west side of house with barbed wire on the south side.

For open house information, contact Erik Woodard, Sendero Properties, LLC at 325-267-3100

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14665252)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1fT7_0c10GX5300

501 Ne 4Th St, Cross Plains, 76443

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Beautiful corner treed lot with 3 bedroom 2 bath 2013 Fleetwood home. This oversized lot has huge trees providing great shade and plenty of outdoor space for outdoor enjoyment. This home features a split bedroom floorplan with an open kitchen, dining and living area. Kitchen has island bar and black appliances that convey with sale of property. Extra built in cabinets in dining area. Great master with master bath having a soaking tub, separate shower, his & her vanities and a large walk-in closet. Great buy and convenient location! Buyer to verify all measurments.

For open house information, contact Karen Lenz, Trinity Ranch Land at 254-725-4181

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14646902)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMzh9_0c10GX5300

133 Tom Bryant Street, Cross Plains, 76443

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,845 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Very Nice 3 Bd. 2 Bath 1845 sq. ft. (per the tax roll) metal roof home in Cross Plains. Open concept kitchen, living room & dining room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a large island, dual ovens & a nice sized pantry. There is a large master bedroom, with a sitting area, the master bath includes a walk-in shower & jetted tub. Large Walk-in closet off the master bath. The other two bedrooms are good size & have nice size closets. The covered back porch is 10’ x 38’ nice place to sit & enjoy a cup of coffee or an afternoon beverage. There is a 12’x16’ storage shed in the backyard for storing tools, lawn equip. etc. Backyard is fenced, has lots of areas of shade.

For open house information, contact Michael Gray, Trinity Ranch Land at 254-725-4181

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14645778)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Cross Plains, TX
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Kitchen#Open House#Walk In Closet#Trinity Ranch Land#Sendero Properties#Llc#Backyard
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains, TX
34
Followers
244
Post
813
Views
ABOUT

With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy