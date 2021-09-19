House hunt Lusk: See what’s on the market now

(Lusk, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lusk. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

506 South Diamond Avenue, Lus, 82225 4 Beds 1 Bath | $74,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 1947

1,044 sq. ft total living space on the main level, with 750 sq. ft. partially-finished basement. Main floor: Living room, dining area with pellet stove, kitchen with appliances and laundry area, two bedrooms and one full bath. Basement: Family room, two non-conforming bedrooms, 3/4 bath, utility area, storage and hobby room. Patio doors off the kitchen lead to a deck off the back of the home. Small lawn shed in fenced-in backyard with alley access. Located one block from the Niobrara County High School. Listing Price: $74,000

For open house information, contact Tandy Dockery, Clark & Associates Land Brokers LLC at 307-334-2025

318 South Diamond Avenue, Lusk, 82225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Updated 2,400 square foot home with three bedrooms/two bathrooms on a large lot. 1,200 sq. ft. main level: entryway, large living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, large bedroom, office/nursery, full bath, laundry room with utility sink, washer and dryer (all appliances are one year old). 1,200 sq. ft. basement with family room, two bedrooms (each with an egress window), 3/4 bathroom, hobby room and utility room with hot water heat boiler, water heater and water softener. 952 sq. ft. detached two-car insulated/heated garage, two automatic garage doors with alley access, lots of room for workshop. Additional graveled parking area. Privacy fenced backyard with large patio area and small yard shed. Entire yard is watered by underground sprinkler system. Listing Price: $170,000

For open house information, contact Tandy Dockery, Clark & Associates Land Brokers LLC at 307-334-2025

501 South Main Street, Lusk, 82225 3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,898 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Cute home, on a corner lot, centrally located on Lusk's Main Street. 1,196 square feet on the main level: large living room with electric fireplace and original mantel, office area, kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and coffee bar, dining area, two bedrooms, and one bath with updated walk-in shower, stool, sink and vanity. 702 square foot basement with storage area, laundry room, furnace/hot water heater, and non-conforming bedroom. Ceiling fans and custom blinds in each main floor room. Large covered deck on the back of the home is ideal for grilling and visiting. Beautifully landscaped yard, with underground sprinkler system, privacy fenced backyard and concrete driveway. Listing Price: $130,000

For open house information, contact Tandy Dockery, Clark & Associates Land Brokers LLC at 307-334-2025