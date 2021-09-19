Take a look at these homes for sale in Hosford

(Hosford, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hosford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

12590 Nw Shuler, Bristol, 32321 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Totally renovated, great home located in central Bristol. List of features include: new metal roof, new CHA, new windows, new electrical wiring, new plumbing, new vinyl siding, new insulation, new sheetrock, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new bathrooms, new water heater, and restored original hardwood floors. Home sits on almost half-acre lot.

For open house information, contact R. Travis Sykes, United Country Hometown Realty at 850-643-3334

30590 Ne 67, Hosford, 32334 2 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Great potential in this home that was started and dried in with metal roof and 2X6 exterior walls on approximately 29 acres with frontage directly on Telogia Creek. This could be your dream get away place far removed from the city with deer and turkey in your back yard and walk out you back door to fish. There is a well in place already along with a pole barn that has its own enclosed shed with water and electricity in place. There is a separate storage shed that will stay as well. Don't miss out on this opportunity to have your own country escape!

17514 Nw Cr 12, Bristol, 32321 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Home in Bristol FL near schools, rivers, national forest and more for only $99,000. This 3 bedroom 2 bath doublewide is in a very private location but only 5 minutes from Tolar Middle School and less than 10 minutes to the newly built high school. The property features beautiful mature oak trees in half acre yard.

10587 Nw Azalea, Bristol, 32321 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Nice brick home on quiet street with 3 lots. This brick home features a large great room when you walk in the front door that would be a great space for family gatherings. The covered front porch is ideal for enjoying a morning coffee or late evening drink. There is a recently update back deck that leads to the back yard, which is fenced for your pets. The carport has a large workshop attached for the handyman. This home is within 3 minutes of new high school or middle school and only about 5 minutes from public boat ramp.

