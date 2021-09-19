Check out these Deadwood homes on the market

(Deadwood, SD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Deadwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1914 Arizona Avenue, Sturgis, 57785 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath home has had multiple updates including a new roof, updated electric, crown molding, lighting, windows, siding, gutters, garage door opener, decking, additional insulation in the attic...and the list goes on!! The main level features a original hardwood floors in the bedroom, hall, dining room and bedroom. The kitchen has been updated and includes beautiful granite countertops. The newer kitchen appliance stay as well. The dining room patio door leads to a composite multilevel deck which leads to a private back yard complete with a tree house. Under the single car garage is a full height shed area for additional shop space or storage. You can re-enter through the basement walk out door. The lower level has 3 bedrooms and a large storage/laundry room. The largest bedroom could easily be a family room if that is your preference. The furnace and central air as well as the gas water heater have been updated fairly recently. This home is move in ready and neat as a pin. Listed by Krysti Schulz, Real Estate Center of Sturgis (605)490-2638

For open house information, contact Krysti Schulz, The Real Estate Center of Sturgis at 605-347-9300

21176 Tahencala Court, Deadwood, 57732 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,484 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Heavenly BLACK HILLS living, minutes from Deadwood on 12.66 acres. Unimaginable views, seasonal streams, extensive garage/shop space are a few of the many features to soak in before entering this exquisitely crafted home. A true mindful build with attention to detail - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home boasts locally sourced hickory cabinetry and hardwood floors, Cambria Quartz countertops throughout, custom woodwork, wonderful natural light and multiple fireplaces. Open concept on main level with convenient mudroom and half bath from garage. Additional 812sq`of lofted space with full bath, built in desk, shelving, entertainment center, and 12x28 multipurpose space or 5th bedroom. Lower level hosts walk-out family room with custom wet bar, pellet stove, and access to the patio and hot tub- true LUXURY cabin living! Dual heating humidifier, Water softener, Private well, 5 Person Hot Springs hot tub, security system and Generac 22kw propane fueled generator.

For open house information, contact Debbie Siemonsma, Century 21 Spearfish Realty at 605-641-0240

53 Forest Avenue, Deadwood, 57732 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,354 Square Feet | Built in 1895

(There is loan money through Historic Preservation for this home & some grant funds left) This building is a contribution resource in the Deadwood National Historic Landmark District, It is significant for its historic association with the founding and initial period of growth in the town of Deadwood. Spurred by the major urban center of western South Dakota. Deadwood's economic prominence during the late 1800s and early 1900s was reflected by the construction of a number of large residences such as this one. These houses displayed a variety of architectural styles: Queen Ann, Second Empire, Colonial, and even Gothic Variants are found locally. Together, these houses are among the strongest reminders of Deadwood's nineteenth-century boom.

For open house information, contact Lee Thompson, Black Hills Real Estate at 605-578-1400

3045 Trailhead Loop, Sturgis, 57785 3 Beds 2 Baths | $186,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This amazing property has been designed and created by Sturgis natives and business owners, Rod & Cassie Bradley. Inspired to create a neighborhood to foster home ownership and to take full advantage of the outdoor elements our community has to offer, the Trailhead neighborhood became a reality. These twenty-three homes at the mouth of Vanocker Canyon are located directly on the municipal bike path to access the Sturgis Dams and Black Hills National Forest. Less than 2 miles from legendary Sturgis Main Street and easy access to I-90, these homes are intended for residents taking full advantage of what it means to live and work in the Black Hills. For first time home buyers, these homes qualify for Rural Development 100% financing. Both three-bedroom and two-bedroom models are available, all with two full bathrooms. Some models include a garage in the advertised price, but all homes have the space to add a garage now or in years to come.

For open house information, contact Dixie Olson, Properties Unlimited Realty at 605-347-7644