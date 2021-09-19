CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkins, VA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Atkins

Atkins Times
Atkins Times
 4 days ago

(Atkins, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Atkins will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r84SZ_0c10GRmh00

324 S Greever St, Rural Retreat, 24368

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for its new owner. Built in 2018 by one of the area's premier contractors, this home is the perfect marriage of functionality, space, and charm. Featuring high-end custom cabinetry, beautiful wood grain floors, walk-in closets, and dual vanity bathrooms, this home has both poise and pragmatism. Nearly 1500 sq ft of finished living space on one level provides an excellent opportunity to capitalize on spacious living space upstairs and ample storage room below. A full walk-out basement with engineered trusses establishes completely open areas for storage. Alternatively, this space could easily be finished to double your square footage, providing more living space or an adaptable in-law suite. Call to set up your showing today!

For open house information, contact Christopher Fox, BHHS- Mountain Sky Properties, Wytheville at 276-228-8882

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79964)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwTyR_0c10GRmh00

756 Chatham Hill Road, Marion, 24354

4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,353 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Beautiful older style home with tons of character in every room. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home has many things to offer...The location is close to the heart of Marion with plenty of restaurants to choose from or go visit the wonderful Hungry Mother State Park. You are just minutes from the Emory And Henry campus. Yard is fully fenced so it would be a great area for kids or pets. Paved driveway with a single car detached garage that also has a storage room above it. Come see this one before its gone!!

For open house information, contact ROBIN BISE, ROBIN'S NEST REALTY, LLC at 276-356-4171

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9927820)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jryfR_0c10GRmh00

650 S Iron Street, Marion, 24354

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 991 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Nice 3 BR home that has been in the remodeling process! All new flooring throughout, new kitchen remodel with cabinets, countertops, backsplash, flooring, and new range/oven. New tile in the bathroom and new toilet at home ready to be installed. Full unfinished basement with many possibilities. Nice back deck on the home perfect for entertaining. Buy this home and finish it your way!

For open house information, contact Amy Thomas, Appalachian Realty Co. at 276-783-5173

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79074)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8fRr_0c10GRmh00

65 Green Gable, Troutdale, 24378

4 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,056 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Owner is now offering to finance! The value is in the land and the amazing building that comes with the property! The land and building are remarkable! This is a dream for you to start your own business or a farmhouse, this would be for you! House is being sold at no value! Value is in the land and building! This old Victorian house is a fixer-upper, but with the right attention, it would make a beautiful home! On this 1.4 acres is also an insulated 2800 sq ft metal building that does have electric as well.

For open house information, contact Amy Ballou, Kyle Realty, Inc. at 276-236-6134

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-78558)

See more property details

Comments / 0

