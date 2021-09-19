Check out these Lockwood homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockwood, MO

Lockwood Journal
 4 days ago

(Lockwood, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lockwood. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

900 Gallagher Rd, Golden City, 64748

3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Nice home on cul-de-sac in desirable area walking distance to schools. Multiple updates include roof, thermal windows, flooring, AC. In-ground storm shelter. Power pole in back yard (pool, etc) Offering consists of multiple treed lots totaling .595 ac.

For open house information, contact Connee Forrester, Connee Forrester Realty, LLC at 417-682-6543

Copyright © 2021 Ozark Gateway Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OGARMO-214493)

207 Mcpherson Street, Greenfield, 65661

5 Beds 3 Baths | $214,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,488 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Stop the car! Before you head to the lake... which is only 6 miles away to the Beach front park... You must see all the new updates in this extra large, but cozy home! Remodeled kitchen with gorgeous white cabinets, new backsplash, counter tops ,light fixtures and more! All new paint throughout the whole house and much, much more! See the list of details in the documents section. The owners have worked tirelessly to make this home perfect for you! Stove is only 1 year old. There are a few projects not completed that sellers will do when they return. There are a few fans running near kitchen that they left on to help newly grouted areas dry.

For open house information, contact 417 Sister Team, EXP Realty LLC at 913-451-6767

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60198446)

305 South Golden, Jerico Springs, 64756

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This church was converted into a home! Large living room with open kitchen and a wood burning fireplace. Formal entryway. Three bedrooms with one and a half baths. Oak wood floors in the kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Includes all kitchen appliances with two refrigerators. A little yard work would create a park-like setting with beautiful mature trees. Includes many fruit trees. Multiple buildings are on the property for plenty of storage space. This property also includes two mobile homes- one for storage and one which can be lived. Priced to SELL.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Marsch, Shannon & Assoc Real Estate & Auctions, LLC at 417-876-2900

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60187077)

307 Main Street, Golden City, 64748

3 Beds 1 Bath | $22,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,124 Square Feet | Built in 1890

LOCATION, LOCATION !! Some TLC is in order, but location alone makes this attractive.Check this one out.

For open house information, contact Connee Forrester, Connee Forrester Realty, LLC at 417-682-6543

Copyright © 2021 Ozark Gateway Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OGARMO-214697)

