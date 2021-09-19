Take a look at these homes on the market in Hana

(Hana, HI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hana. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4865 Uakea Rd, Hana, 96713 1 Bed 1 Bath | $689,000 | Condominium | 593 Square Feet | Built in None

Turnkey! Located in an oceanfront building on Hana Bay with beach access, the Hana Kai-Maui is the only condominium complex in Hana with 19 meticulously maintained and well managed units, these rarely become available. The unit features stunning ocean views, updated furnishings, granite counter kitchen with a service window to the expansive ocean view lanai. Lovely wood partitioned bedroom enjoys fabulous ocean views plus a private lanai. As an owner or a guest, you will enjoy immediate access to the ocean for swimming, fishing, surfing, sup, beach walks, kayaking and snorkeling. Your ownership provides the opportunity to live in part time and offer as a short term rental the rest of the year. Hana is becoming very exclusive with few rentals available. Recent revenue reports available reflecting outstanding occupancy rates. Best of All ... It's Incomparable Hana! Monthly HOA fee covers all utilities (no phone or TV), maintenance expenses and capital improvements to common areas.

1330 Ulaino Rd, Hana, 96713 3 Beds 2 Baths | $698,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in None

Near mile marker 31 you will find the peace and tranquility that comes with off-grid living in Hana. This property is perfectly positioned in between Nahiku Marketplace (at MM 29) and Hana town (MM 34). The value is in the LAND and looking for an owner who will appreciate what this property once was and can be again. Enjoy Wainapanapa State Park just a few miles away or explore the Blue Pool nearby. Hana Airport is also nearby for the days you want to skip the adventure getting there. This truly is a gem and will shine again after a little clearing of the land. Property to be sold As-Is. Current structure has no value and deemed uninhabitable per a previous inspection, enter at your own risk. Buyers and buyer's agents to do due diligence in land usage and possibilities for building on property. Don't miss out on the opportunity to create your future! Call your favorite realtor today for a showing!!

