CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seeley Lake, MT

Take a look at these homes on the Seeley Lake market now

Seeley Lake News Flash
Seeley Lake News Flash
 4 days ago

(Seeley Lake, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Seeley Lake than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWF4y_0c10GONk00

152 Chipmonk Court, Seeley Lake, 59868

3 Beds 1 Bath | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,046 Square Feet | Built in 1977

One of the first log homes built in Double Arrow Ranch. The main level includes an open kitchen/living/dining rom, a bedroom, full bath and laundry room for one-level living. Tongue-and-groove throughout gives an authentic cabin feel. Upstairs is a loft area, which leads to a small balcony. The loft has been enclosed to create two private bedrooms. The large deck off the living room, as well as a covered side porch, are great for relaxing or entertaining. An over-sized, double-car garage and RV carport provide space for toys and extra storage. The mature yard and landscaping includes a sprinkler system. Located on a paved cul-de-sac, close to town for easy access to all that Seeley Lake has to offer! Call Carrie Sokoloski at (406) 939-4749, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Carrie Sokoloski, Keller Williams Western MT at 406-926-3434

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22111688)

See more property details

350,Seeley Lake Whitefish Drive, Other-See Remarks, 59868

2 Beds 1 Bath | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2020

NEW BUILD in the coveted Double Arrow Ranch! This modern 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has everything you need to relax and enjoy your surroundings! Gorgeous kitchen with butcher block style counter tops and 9' ceilings. Situated on 3.2 level acres allowing plenty of room for privacy. Located minutes from the welcoming town of Seeley Lake.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-547-3000

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-321951)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwhYD_0c10GONk00

1032 Whitetail Dr, Seeley Lake, Other-See Remarks, 59868

3 Beds 3 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Home Beginning Construction – 2,040 sq ft custom constructed home with a very open floorplan with lots of light, windows & high ceilings. Kitchen is open with 10' ceiling & access to the 10x20 patio. Maple cabinets, platinum grade granite counter tops, dinner bar, pantry & stainless-steel appliances. The living room features a gas fireplace, 11' coffered ceiling & is open to the kitchen & dining area. Off the dining area is the dedicated home office. Two guest rooms offer room for guests & share a bath. The large master bedroom features 10' ceiling, a large walk-in closet & a private door to the outside. The master bath has luxury vinyl flooring, a walk-in tile shower with a glass enclosure & granite counter tops. Off the dining area is the family entry to a dedicated laundry room, powder room & access to the finished garage. Est. completion April 2022. See docs for full remarks.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-547-3000

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-322867)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7X1w_0c10GONk00

3186 Hwy 83 North, Seeley Lake, 59868

1 Bed 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Huge business potential in the beautiful and busy town of Seeley Lake. This commercial property was remodeled and is currently operating as an Espresso/Old Fashion Ice Cream Parlor which also offers baked goods and retail merchandise sales. The property offers on street parking as well as high traffic visibility as it sits on a half acre of Highway 83 frontage. To add to the list of features this property has a landscaped park area able to accommodate many types of events including but not limited to farmers markets, car shows, performances, bbq's and family events. Another huge upside to this property is the potential to live in or collect rental income from the full living quarters situated above the commercial space.

For open house information, contact Kara Chapman, Performance Real Estate, Inc. at 406-559-2040

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22102113)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
City
Seeley Lake, MT
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Property#Double Arrow Ranch#Bbq
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake, MT
13
Followers
281
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seeley Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy