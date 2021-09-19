Take a look at these homes on the Seeley Lake market now

(Seeley Lake, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Seeley Lake than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

152 Chipmonk Court, Seeley Lake, 59868 3 Beds 1 Bath | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,046 Square Feet | Built in 1977

One of the first log homes built in Double Arrow Ranch. The main level includes an open kitchen/living/dining rom, a bedroom, full bath and laundry room for one-level living. Tongue-and-groove throughout gives an authentic cabin feel. Upstairs is a loft area, which leads to a small balcony. The loft has been enclosed to create two private bedrooms. The large deck off the living room, as well as a covered side porch, are great for relaxing or entertaining. An over-sized, double-car garage and RV carport provide space for toys and extra storage. The mature yard and landscaping includes a sprinkler system. Located on a paved cul-de-sac, close to town for easy access to all that Seeley Lake has to offer! Call Carrie Sokoloski at (406) 939-4749, or your real estate professional.

350,Seeley Lake Whitefish Drive, Other-See Remarks, 59868 2 Beds 1 Bath | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2020

NEW BUILD in the coveted Double Arrow Ranch! This modern 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has everything you need to relax and enjoy your surroundings! Gorgeous kitchen with butcher block style counter tops and 9' ceilings. Situated on 3.2 level acres allowing plenty of room for privacy. Located minutes from the welcoming town of Seeley Lake.

1032 Whitetail Dr, Seeley Lake, Other-See Remarks, 59868 3 Beds 3 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Home Beginning Construction – 2,040 sq ft custom constructed home with a very open floorplan with lots of light, windows & high ceilings. Kitchen is open with 10' ceiling & access to the 10x20 patio. Maple cabinets, platinum grade granite counter tops, dinner bar, pantry & stainless-steel appliances. The living room features a gas fireplace, 11' coffered ceiling & is open to the kitchen & dining area. Off the dining area is the dedicated home office. Two guest rooms offer room for guests & share a bath. The large master bedroom features 10' ceiling, a large walk-in closet & a private door to the outside. The master bath has luxury vinyl flooring, a walk-in tile shower with a glass enclosure & granite counter tops. Off the dining area is the family entry to a dedicated laundry room, powder room & access to the finished garage. Est. completion April 2022. See docs for full remarks.

3186 Hwy 83 North, Seeley Lake, 59868 1 Bed 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Huge business potential in the beautiful and busy town of Seeley Lake. This commercial property was remodeled and is currently operating as an Espresso/Old Fashion Ice Cream Parlor which also offers baked goods and retail merchandise sales. The property offers on street parking as well as high traffic visibility as it sits on a half acre of Highway 83 frontage. To add to the list of features this property has a landscaped park area able to accommodate many types of events including but not limited to farmers markets, car shows, performances, bbq's and family events. Another huge upside to this property is the potential to live in or collect rental income from the full living quarters situated above the commercial space.

