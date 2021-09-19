CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, IA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Edgewood

Edgewood Voice
Edgewood Voice
 4 days ago

(Edgewood, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Edgewood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

35141 Littleport, Edgewood, 52042

3 Beds 3 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Magnificent views! Built in 2003 and includes 1,680 sq ft on the main floor. Open concept kitchen, dining room and living room. 3 bedrooms 3 baths, 4 season room and over sized finished 28x30 attached garage. You will love the original barn! Situated on 2.5 acres in a great location on a Hard surface road! Lower level is ready for your finishing touch with access from inside the home and from the garage. New roof and Hot water heater in 2019, New A/C in 2021.

For open house information, contact Kristine Baldwin, Skogman Realty at 319-366-6427

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-143082)

810 Nw Carter, Elkader, 52043

3 Beds 3 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1928

This home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom with lots of updates! All updates were done in 2020 or 2021: new roof, basement bath with a claw tub, new furnace, central air, water heater, rv port, and several more. This home will also several furniture items in the sale! a must see home!

For open house information, contact Joe Sylvester, Ole's 5 Star Realty, LLC at 563-252-2747

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-143290)

409 Jefferson, Colesburg, 52035

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom well maintained home located just a block away from Ed-Co Elementary is a MUST see. Large lot with a 2 stall garage on a quiet street in a small town, you cant beat that! With many updates throughout the years, this home still has all of its original charm. Original hardwoods and woodwork throughout the home have been taken care of through their many years of use. This property won't last long, Schedule your time to see it before its gone!

For open house information, contact Kayla Aulwes, EXIT Realty Dubuque at 563-231-7738

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-142998)

27189 Horseshoe, Greeley, 52050

4 Beds 2 Baths | $474,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,864 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Hunter's Paradise right out your back door!! This 27 m/l acres of timber has an abundance of wildlife with an ATV trail with access from the county road, along with a cabin and 2 hunting blind platforms on each end of the property. One corner of the property has a pasture with a spring running through it. A bonus is the unique 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house, the current owners have spent a lot of time remodeling. In 2014 they remodeled the kitchen and dining room, installed new windows and added a front deck. In 2016 a new furnace, water softener and 2 mini splits were installed. In 2020/2021 a new cooktop stove, microwave, new kitchen lighting, keyless entry back door, garage door, along with a fresh coat of paint and flooring thru out the home. New vinyl plank flooring was just installed in the living room in August of this year. The yard is also equipped with an invisible dog fence.

For open house information, contact Lynne Winch, Ole's 5 Star Realty, LLC at 563-252-2747

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-143163)

Edgewood Voice

Edgewood Voice

Edgewood, IA
