Hoyt Lakes, MN

Take a look at these homes on the Hoyt Lakes market now

Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 4 days ago

(Hoyt Lakes, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hoyt Lakes. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCJSW_0c10GHCf00

418 Andover Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Completely remodeled from the studs out is the spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home situated on a lot near the edge of town. Wide open space between the new kitchen and living room leaves some room to the imagination. Island? Sure! Dining room table? Sure! Or leave it spacious and airy with the ceramic tile the star of the show. There is a 3/4 remodeled bath that features a sit in shower. Also on the main level is the larger master bedroom complete with a walk in closet and main floor laundry. Head up the newly relocated staircase to the additional 2 bedrooms and another 3/4 bath complete with a claw foot tub. There is ample closet storage throughout the home! All interior doors are solid 6 panel and most are oak. The lower level has electrical plug ins galore and 2 sheetrocked rooms ready for you to finish off to call it home. Out in the backyard are multiple plants, a patio, additional 1 stall garage, and even strawberry bushes! Immediate occupancy after closing, all offers considered.

For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6014123)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnUt8_0c10GHCf00

6154 W Bay Road, Makinen, 55763

2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 782 Square Feet | Built in 1951

FIRST OFFERING of this absolutely adorable 2 bedroom cabin on 4 lots with approx 150 feet of shoreline on Long Lake in Makinen. Follow Bay Rd West to the cabin on the right along with a back lot across the street. The entire interior of the cabin was remodeled in 2011 including windows. There are large windows throughout along with a wrap around deck perfect for watching the sunset and great lake views all day long! Check out this cozy cabin, you won't be disappointed.

For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6083503)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7HXD_0c10GHCf00

118 W 2Nd Ave, Aurora, 55705

2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Cozy two bedroom, 1 bath, 1 stall garage home located close to City Hall, library, post office and school. Main floor has two bedrooms and lower level has a bedroom (non-egress) along with laundry and ample storage. Back yard has a small garden and extra parking space.

For open house information, contact Norma Jean Jofs, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-141500)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8Z05_0c10GHCf00

310 Wyandotte Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750

1 Bed 1 Bath | $94,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Adorable and beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath home situated on a fenced in lot in Hoyt Lakes. Don't let the 1 bedroom scare you, there are 2 possible bedrooms in the finished lower level that only need egress windows. There is also a lower level family room. The main level features an open floor plan with the kitchen, living room, and formal dining room all open! Head down the hallway to the remodeled 3/4 bath and the large master bedroom complete with a walk in closet. Go out the back door to your own private backyard with a good sized deck and all the privacy you could want. New roof summer of 2021!

For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6083449)

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes, MN
ABOUT

With Hoyt Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

