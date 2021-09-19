CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cove, AR

Take a look at these homes on the market in Cove

 4 days ago

(Cove, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cove will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6cbB_0c10GDfl00

180 Hwy 4 W, Cove, 71937

4 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This home has lots to offer! Fenced in back yard, some woods, lots of fruit and berry bushes & trees, shaded yard, even a running spring! On city water & sewer, one outside storage building. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry room. Original wood floors grace the dining room and bedrooms. Make your appointment to see this home!

For open house information, contact Nancy Wright, RE/MAX Mena Real Estate, Inc. at 479-394-5000

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21027414)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRLeR_0c10GDfl00

216 Polk Road 282, Hatfield, 71945

5 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,026 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Neat older home with lots of character, some pine wood floors, farm house kitchen, laundry room has sink for mudroom, Central heat and air. Land is really pretty with a shared pond, pole shed and a 2 car carport with parking pad. Extra landscaping, bird houses in the large water with well and house hooked up to rural water.

For open house information, contact Kevin Smallwood, RE/MAX Mena Real Estate, Inc. at 479-394-5000

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21030355)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JaZQA_0c10GDfl00

Tbd Polk Road 82, Vandervoort, 71972

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 360 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Once in a lifetime opportunity to own your private secluded nest deep in the heart of the Ouachita National Forest! Lots of wildlife, creeks, trails, and rivers for fun. Let the sun and moon be your clock. Comfortable cabin retreat for your enjoyment & peacefulness. Don't be bothered by city life anymore, get away from it all. Beautiful timber with nearby creeks and rivers to swim, fish, or camp. 1/2 mile to Blaylock Creek West Trailhead. Close to Albert Pike Recreational Area.

For open house information, contact Brenda Peeples, Select Realty at 479-394-7676

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21013905)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02POwh_0c10GDfl00

106 Hornbeck Street, Hatfield, 71945

3 Beds 2 Baths | $28,470 | Single Family Residence | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Give me a call(Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this home. Located across the street from the local store

For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91030)

Cove News Beat

Cove, AR
ABOUT

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

