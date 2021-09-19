Check out these homes on the Gualala market now

(Gualala, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gualala will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

35392 Sea Gate Rd, The Sea Ranch, 95497 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,262 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Elisabeth A Watson - 510-207-5211 - Wake up to the sound of the waves in this gorgeous West Meadow home. Whale watch from 1 of 3 decks with blue water views. Sip your coffee as deer graze right outside your door. This 3 BR/3 BA house is built for both livability and elegance. The main level features vaulted ceilings, chef’s kitchen, living / dining area that opens to a deck. Details include cherry floors, radiant heat, stainless appliances, double oven, granite counters. Get cozy in the primary suite's reading nook, luxuriate in the shower built for 2, relax on the private deck. Upstairs is a 3rd bed & bath, plus a media room with wet bar, wine fridge, and deck. Play golf or pickleball, ride the bike trail, or borrow a jigsaw from the library. Push the kids on the swings at One Eyed Jacks or take them to the pool. They'll love our "lawnmowers," The Sea Ranch sheep. Grab your walking shoes, call the dog, and cross your own private bridge to the trail down to the Bluff. Welcome to life in the most beautiful place on earth.

For open house information, contact Elisabeth Watson, Abio Properties at 888-400-2246

34050 Hwy 1, The Sea Ranch, 95497 2 Beds 2 Baths | $8,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,123 Square Feet | Built in 2003

These 5.1 oceanfront acres located in the world renowned The Sea Ranch, on the rugged Sonoma Coast, is where the idea began. Larry Halprin was the landscape architect, who literally shaped what The Sea Ranch is today. Open spaces, underground utilities incl. fiber optic, common facilities with pools, 55+ miles of trails, tennis courts and an airstrip with 2200 houses + lots clustered along 10-miles of coastline. First the family camped on the land. In 1966 they build a modest cabin designed by Charles Moore, a 1979 design studio by William Turnbull while enjoying the majestic land of meadows, points, rocks and reaching trees. In 2001 the house burned down. By 2003, a new and modern interpretation, built on the foundation of the old cabin, by Buzz Yudell, allowed this beautiful journey to continue. The land with the many outdoor spaces is very much part of the experience that has nurtured the Halprin Family for decades. For sale by the family estate, this is a legacy being passed on!

For open house information, contact Hanne Liisberg, Liisberg & Company at 707-785-3322

35300 Fly Cloud Road, The Sea Ranch, 95497 2 Beds 1 Bath | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Prepare yourself to be impressed with this jewel of a home. Peering out from a magical redwood forest with a variety of bird habitat, a blue water ocean view is captured from this .56 acre setting. Located along the south end of The Sea Ranch, this desirable ridge setting offers one of the best tranquil micro-climates. Pride of ownership throughout. The interior of the home features light filled volume with clear heart redwood and many recent improvements. Comfort at your feet with thermostat controlled wi-fi connected NuHeat heated slate floor in Kitchen. LED lighting under cabinets, above cooktop and at display shelf. Tasteful quartz countertops. Enjoy preparing meals with GE Profile appliances to include a 30" induction cooktop. Kohler deep sink, faucet and accessories. A Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant lamp hangs above the dining room table. Floor to ceiling windows. Live and work remotely. Fiberoptic high speed internet. 50 amp 240V outlet suitable for EV charging in parking area.

For open house information, contact Marianne Harder, Liisberg & Company at 707-785-3322

38000 Old Coast Highway, Gualala, 95445 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in None

Spectacular panoramic ocean views, incredible whale watching, fabulous sunsets all from this charming cottage style coastal home. Two bedrooms, one bath, open great room and views from every room. One car garage, sewer, water and room to expand on this .56 acre lot. Privacy and crashing waves await you.

For open house information, contact O'Connell & Wilson, Liisberg & Company at 707-785-3322