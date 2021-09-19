Best Ways To Store and Preserve Sentimental Items

I will admit, the majority of the collectibles articles I write for this column primarily focus on the rare, expensive, and if a toy factory sealed. While items in the best of the best condition always bring the most amount of money, there is still a market for opened, loose, and even incomplete toys or just the accessories themselves. This is because not every collector can afford to spend $200, $500, or $5,000 on a factory sealed Star Wars figure or G.I. Joe. But they can afford a near mint $60.00 Boba Fett that’s in pristine condition just out of the package. The tip here for collectors and pickers alike are that loose toys are everywhere in the wild. Yard sales, flea markets, and auctions are the perfect spot to find a box full of G.I. Joe, Star Wars, or He-Man. Even if they are covered in dirt, mouse excrement you name it! People go crazy for this stuff, don’t sleep, and leave money behind just because something is dirty.

SHOPPING ・ 21 DAYS AGO