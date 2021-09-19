CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Best Ways To Store and Preserve Sentimental Items

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many of us have sentimental items that we treasure. Whether it’s grandma’s old wedding dress or baby’s first shoes, these items are held near and dear to our hearts and serve as essential memories. To ensure these items stay well-kept, here are the best ways to store and preserve sentimental items.

garland.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
purewow.com

Coach Handbags Are On Sale, Here Are 12 of Our Faves

This versatile number works as both a crossbody and a shoulder bag. A bucket bag with more than enough room to toss all of your gadgets into. The tan and cream combo makes this the perfect pack for fall. Medium Corner Zip Wallet. ($178; $53) This little guy is the...
SHOPPING
GreenMatters

You Can Shop Secondhand From Home, Through These Online Thrift Stores

Buying vintage clothing and collectibles has been in vogue for some time now — not only do secondhand shops offer nostalgia at generally lower prices, but they also offer items that would otherwise have been discarded. It’s a sustainable way to shop and a great way for collectors to find what they need. And the digital age has made it possible to shop at the best online thrift stores without having to leave the comfort of your couch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

HUGE Sale on Snacks and Beverages!

Today only, Amazon is having a huge sale on snacks and beverages! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Classic Snack Care Package (40 count) for just $15.19 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Get this Grandma’s Cookies Variety Pack of 30 for just $11.38 shipped...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
China, TX
fourstateshomepage.com

Sophie’s has revamped their store and are carrying more items

Sophie’s Boutique carries clothing, shoes, handbags, gift items, jewelry and so many other items. They are part of the downtown Joplin area and want you to enjoy your shopping experience. Sophie Boutique.
johnstonsunrise.net

COLLECTIBLES: Loose Toys are Worth Something Too!

I will admit, the majority of the collectibles articles I write for this column primarily focus on the rare, expensive, and if a toy factory sealed. While items in the best of the best condition always bring the most amount of money, there is still a market for opened, loose, and even incomplete toys or just the accessories themselves. This is because not every collector can afford to spend $200, $500, or $5,000 on a factory sealed Star Wars figure or G.I. Joe. But they can afford a near mint $60.00 Boba Fett that’s in pristine condition just out of the package. The tip here for collectors and pickers alike are that loose toys are everywhere in the wild. Yard sales, flea markets, and auctions are the perfect spot to find a box full of G.I. Joe, Star Wars, or He-Man. Even if they are covered in dirt, mouse excrement you name it! People go crazy for this stuff, don’t sleep, and leave money behind just because something is dirty.
SHOPPING
Food52

The Best Way to Store Cilantro to Prevent Sad, Slimy Leaves

Cilantro, parsley, basil, and other leafy herbs can spoil quickly if they’re not stored properly. Brown, wilted, and sometimes even watery leaves are a cook’s worst nightmare (you know, alongside cuts and burns, kitchen fires, and burning the holiday roast). Cilantro is an essential herb in so many dishes such as Báhn mì, and especially in Mexican cuisine, too. So what is the best way to store herbs like cilantro to keep the leafy herbs fresh for weeks? Ahead, find four of our team’s tried-and-true tricks for storing cilantro to ensure that the leaves and stems stay fresh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Box#Tcb Dallas Single Mom
goodhousekeeping.com

30 of the Best Home Items on Amazon Under $50

Finding the right items to make your space feel like a home can be an overwhelming pursuit, not to mention an expensive one. But fear not! The depths of Amazon (as in the e-tailer we turn to for everything from toilet paper and last-minute gifts) are brimming with home finds befitting every aesthetic, budget and organizational need. A one-and-done dish soap dispenser? Found it! An alarm clock that tells more than just time? It's all yours! Super soft sheets you'll never want to be parted from? Just a click away!
SHOPPING
homestratosphere.com

30 of the Best Online Stationery Stores

Yes, people still buy plenty of stationery despite email and text messaging communications. Load up your home office or commercial office with some great stationery from this selection of the finest online stationery stores. It’s nice having stationery despite being in the digital age. Sure, we certainly don’t use as...
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

These Are, Hands Down, the Best Zara Items of Fall 2021

A major pro when it comes to shopping at Zara is the endless number of products offered to you at any given time. That same sentiment, however, can also feel like a major con, as navigating the site can often feel overwhelming. Since I am another level of abnormal, I actually find joy in digging through every page on Zara's site, especially when it relates to finding the best products for all of you. After my most recent deep dive, I discovered what I am claiming to be the best Zara items of fall 2021. There are 42 of them if we're being specific.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Country
China
chainstoreage.com

ThredUp investing $70 million in new DC that will store up to 10 million items

ThredUp is scaling up to meet its rapid growth with plans to open its largest and most automated distribution center to date. The leading online resale platform for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories is expanding operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It will open a nearly 600,000-sq.-ft. supply chain facility in Lancaster, Texas. ThredUp said it will invest $70 million in capital for the new center.
LANCASTER, TX
theadvocate.com

Self-proclaimed “sneakerheads” ready to spread shoe love in Baton Rouge with new retail store and exclusive items

Three young local entrepreneurs are prepared to welcome customers of all ages to their first store with a wide assortment of sneakers, clothing, accessories and more. Another Sole Chance is now open at 13188 Perkins Road, Suite B in Baton Rouge. For owners Leonard Fields, Kaleb Cayette and Deeric Robinson, the milestone marks the latest step in their business journey.
OCRegister

Best of Orange County 2021: Best furniture store

1475 South Coast Drive, Costa Mesa; 888-888-4532; ikea.com. With its mix of modern staples and on-trend pieces at budget-friendly prices, Ikea is Orange County’s top destination for furniture. The Swedish brand’s emphasis on clean lines and space-saving designs make its pieces suitable for both tiny and ample spaces, as well as a variety of aesthetic tastes.
Indy100

31 best online beauty stores for all your makeup needs

Sephora and Ulta may be the most well-known names when it comes to shopping for beauty products, but that doesn’t mean they are the only stores where you can find your perfect foundation or red lipstick.Online, there are dozens of online stores that make choosing and purchasing beauty products as simple as clicking and ordering.From sites that offer free shipping, special promotions, or exclusively luxury brands to those started by influencers, and makeup artists, these are the online beauty sites you should know about.BlueMercuryBlueMercury is a beauty retailer that sells cosmetics, perfumes, skincare, and bath products. With brands such as...
MAKEUP
SPY

Our Favorite Sneaker Cleaning Kit Is On Sale for Just $16 Today!

Good news, sneakerheads. Our favorite shoe cleaning kit is currently on sale via Amazon Prime. Like most people, SPY editors have amassed quite the collection of white sneakers between us. And to keep white sneakers looking their best, you need to know how to clean them properly. The Jason Markk Cleaning Essentials Kit has been a longtime favorite of ours, and it’s proven to be a huge hit among SPY readers as well. While Jason Markk has a variety of shoe cleaning products available for sale, the Essentials Kit is especially popular (it’s also one of our favorite stocking stuffer ideas for...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 65 Best Stocking Stuffers of 2021 That Aren’t Socks or Candy (We Promise)

Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough to fit in a stocking. Sure, you could go with cash or a gift card for your stocking stuffers, but do you really want to be the one who phoned it in again? No, we didn’t think so. There’s a complicated list of best practices for stuffing a stocking. So if you’re determined to find the best stocking stuffers of 2021, here are some guidelines to...
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Best Way To Store Fresh Tortillas, According To Reddit

Food-lovers enjoy heading to Reddit, especially to subreddits like r/FoodHacks, for some of the best food tips out there. Threads like this are where seasoned and novice home cooks, as well as culinary professionals, get to weigh in on everything from the best cheese to use in a grilled cheese sandwich to one thread all about how to make canned ravioli taste better. (Herbs, butter, pan-frying). One recent discussion on the Food Hacks subreddit that caught our attention is about the best way to store fresh tortillas.
FOOD & DRINKS
98.1 KHAK

Popular Grocery Store Items That Are Getting Harder to Find

The ongoing pandemic and the economic issues that have come with it continue to disrupt our lives on a daily basis. The one thing you constantly hear about lately is the 'supply chain'. A lack of employees at plants, trucking companies, and grocery stores is putting the American consumer in a real pinch. It is also creating a shortage of certain items when you go shopping at your local grocery store. Here are five more items that are either getting harder to find, or are just not in most stores right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
64K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy