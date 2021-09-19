Tailgating traditions return, as Steelers welcome back capacity crowd for home opener

Dale Yakish’s truck was idle in 2020. Mr. Yakish, of Wexford, estimates that he has had a big black truck with a Steelers logo on its side for around 20 years now. On Sundays in the fall, he drives it down to the North Shore, parks it in the Gold Lot and hosts a tailgate. With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting fan attendance at Heinz Field for Steelers games last season, though, Mr. Yakish’s truck sat idle at home.