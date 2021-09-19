CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock, ME

Take a look at these homes on the Hancock market now

Hancock News Flash
Hancock News Flash
 4 days ago

(Hancock, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hancock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcdkJ_0c10G23100

940 Point Rd., Hancock, 04640

5 Beds 4 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,513 Square Feet | Built in 1890

In the heart of a beloved summer community, this 1890's shingled-style cottage welcomes you to gracious summer living with a freshly painted interior, spacious, charming rooms consisting of double parlors, a large, formal dining room, butler's pantry, well-equipped kitchen with seating for 10, 5 bedrooms and third-floor guest spaces, 3 full baths and a half bath in the attached shed. First and second floor wrap-around porches, one screened, a rear deck overlooking a beautiful expanse of lawn and a small barn for storage. Lovely, short walks will take you to the library, tennis courts, pier, anchorage, harbor and beaches. This property is a rare find. As an added bonus, it has a tried and true rental history.

For open house information, contact Tacy Ridlon, Ellsworth at 207-667-7557

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-137822413)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MReHh_0c10G23100

12 Eagle Lane, Sullivan, 04664

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,665 Square Feet | Built in 1986

The complete package! A house on the lake with a beach and spectacular views. Live here year round, or use as a weekly rental. There is even a one bedroom apartment above the garage that could also be rented or used for guests. Relax on the porch in the summer and warm up by the woodstove in the winter. House has three bedrooms and one and a half baths. The apartment has one bedroom and one bathroom. New kitchen and flooring plus all new interior paint in house being done late August 2020.

For open house information, contact Jeff Clark, Ellsworth at 207-667-7557

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-136104488)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBQak_0c10G23100

52 Woods Edge Lane, Franklin, 04634

1 Bed 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 2015

A gem of a property located on very private acreage in the coastal town of Franklin. The home is partially finished with so many opportunities to make it your own! The house is solid construction with a wonderful 7'10'' x 32' covered porch, spacious kitchen, living/dining room, large bath, bedroom and mudroom/rear entry area (all needing some finishing) leading to the lower level. The lower level is a walk-out, daylight basement which could easily be additional living space (it was in the past). The home is currently heated with a pellet stove but could easily have central heat added. The construction of the house was gradual with kitchen cabinets and appliances in, much of the home is insulated with wall board. There's some building/finishing supplies included in the sale. The detached, two level garage has a partially finished area above, offering additional living space possibilities, ie: guest space, living space, studio, office???? The grounds are beautiful with open and wooded areas and a path leading to beautiful frontage on Cards Mill Stream. Very private. An easy commute to Ellsworth and Downeast areas. Financing options are available but some programs will not allow the home to be financed without some finishes completed. ** The property is being sold as-is as part of an estate settlement. **

For open house information, contact Kiki Katsiaficas, Ellsworth at 207-667-7557

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-148443434)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXTTl_0c10G23100

35 Greeley Avenue, Bar Harbor, 04609

4 Beds 1 Bath | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,523 Square Feet | Built in 1875

Downtown Bar Harbor year round home with 3-4 bedrooms and offstreet parking. Wonderful quiet neighborhood within walking distance to everything. A small sunny yard on the corner lot setting and a well insulated efficient home with 3 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs with an office or fourth bedroom on the first floor.

For open house information, contact Josh Shelton, Bar Harbor at 207-266-9125

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-148130753)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Hancock, ME
City
Bar Harbor, ME
Local
Maine Business
City
Ellsworth, ME
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Living Space#Art#Porches#Open House
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Hancock News Flash

Hancock News Flash

Hancock, ME
23
Followers
247
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hancock News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy