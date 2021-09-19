Take a look at these homes on the Hancock market now

(Hancock, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hancock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

940 Point Rd., Hancock, 04640 5 Beds 4 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,513 Square Feet | Built in 1890

In the heart of a beloved summer community, this 1890's shingled-style cottage welcomes you to gracious summer living with a freshly painted interior, spacious, charming rooms consisting of double parlors, a large, formal dining room, butler's pantry, well-equipped kitchen with seating for 10, 5 bedrooms and third-floor guest spaces, 3 full baths and a half bath in the attached shed. First and second floor wrap-around porches, one screened, a rear deck overlooking a beautiful expanse of lawn and a small barn for storage. Lovely, short walks will take you to the library, tennis courts, pier, anchorage, harbor and beaches. This property is a rare find. As an added bonus, it has a tried and true rental history.

For open house information, contact Tacy Ridlon, Ellsworth at 207-667-7557

12 Eagle Lane, Sullivan, 04664 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,665 Square Feet | Built in 1986

The complete package! A house on the lake with a beach and spectacular views. Live here year round, or use as a weekly rental. There is even a one bedroom apartment above the garage that could also be rented or used for guests. Relax on the porch in the summer and warm up by the woodstove in the winter. House has three bedrooms and one and a half baths. The apartment has one bedroom and one bathroom. New kitchen and flooring plus all new interior paint in house being done late August 2020.

For open house information, contact Jeff Clark, Ellsworth at 207-667-7557

52 Woods Edge Lane, Franklin, 04634 1 Bed 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 2015

A gem of a property located on very private acreage in the coastal town of Franklin. The home is partially finished with so many opportunities to make it your own! The house is solid construction with a wonderful 7'10'' x 32' covered porch, spacious kitchen, living/dining room, large bath, bedroom and mudroom/rear entry area (all needing some finishing) leading to the lower level. The lower level is a walk-out, daylight basement which could easily be additional living space (it was in the past). The home is currently heated with a pellet stove but could easily have central heat added. The construction of the house was gradual with kitchen cabinets and appliances in, much of the home is insulated with wall board. There's some building/finishing supplies included in the sale. The detached, two level garage has a partially finished area above, offering additional living space possibilities, ie: guest space, living space, studio, office???? The grounds are beautiful with open and wooded areas and a path leading to beautiful frontage on Cards Mill Stream. Very private. An easy commute to Ellsworth and Downeast areas. Financing options are available but some programs will not allow the home to be financed without some finishes completed. ** The property is being sold as-is as part of an estate settlement. **

For open house information, contact Kiki Katsiaficas, Ellsworth at 207-667-7557

35 Greeley Avenue, Bar Harbor, 04609 4 Beds 1 Bath | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,523 Square Feet | Built in 1875

Downtown Bar Harbor year round home with 3-4 bedrooms and offstreet parking. Wonderful quiet neighborhood within walking distance to everything. A small sunny yard on the corner lot setting and a well insulated efficient home with 3 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs with an office or fourth bedroom on the first floor.

For open house information, contact Josh Shelton, Bar Harbor at 207-266-9125