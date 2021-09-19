CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Rock, AZ

House hunt Red Rock: See what’s on the market now

Red Rock News Beat
Red Rock News Beat
 4 days ago

(Red Rock, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Red Rock. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZM5y_0c10G0HZ00

12719 N Avenida Saturno, Marana, 85653

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Seller will accept or counter offers from $174,900 - $179,900. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a fresh palette inside & out. Turn-key with new: flooring, dual pane windows, new water heater, newer AC, brushed nickel fixtures, and so much more beautiful finishes throughout. Kitchen- complete with gorgeous countertops, stainless steel appliances , modern cabinetry ,and dining area. Step outside to the back yard and enjoy the amazing sunset/sunrise views! This private lot is surrounded by beautiful natural desert and has plenty of space to make it your own. Owner is a licensed agent.

For open house information, contact Scott Melde, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em75x_0c10G0HZ00

9656 N Buzzing Bee Trail, Marana, 85653

4 Beds 2 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,241 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Incredible single story Marana home available in prestigious Saguaro Bloom. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a spacious great room floor plan and tasteful finishes from wall to wall. High ceilings, stylish custom paint tones, elegant light fixtures, beautiful tile flooring in all the right places. Gorgeous granite kitchen with gas cooking, ss appliances, rich wood cabinetry and an island w/ breakfast bar seating. Bedrooms are generously sized, all with soft, plush carpet. Double door entry to the master retreat complete with a walk in closet and a 3/4 ensuite with dual sinks. 2 car garage. For all you outdoor lovers, this secluded backyard borders common area and offers lovely landscaping, garden beds, and pavers. Enjoy breathtaking mountain views from the covered patio.

For open house information, contact Ryan Neihart, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-877-4940

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TaLP_0c10G0HZ00

11280 W Harvester Drive, Marana, 85653

4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Cute as a button & wide open great room in this nearly 1,600 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with newer flooring throughout, shiplap accent wall, chic farmhouse dA(c)cor, and all stainless steel appliances. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space, pantry with additional storage, & snack bar, perfect for entertaining. Outdoor living space includes covered back patio, Ramada, raised beds, and small grassy area. Home located just minutes from the splash pad, elementary school, and freeway too!

For open house information, contact Kevin W Wood, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SO55I_0c10G0HZ00

21521 E Reunion Road, Red Rock, 85145

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Absolutely IMPECCABLE 3 bed, 2 bath Pulte home located in the wonderful community of Red Rock Village. upgraded tile in all living areas, beautiful wood laminate in the den and master bedroom, upgraded bathroom light fixtures, corian kitchen counters, Plantation shutters throughout, and a beautiful neutral paint, paver walkway added from the sidewalk to the back yard gate cozy backyard with an extended cement patio and added pergola for extra shade. Exterior was just repainted and has fantastic curb appeal. This home is immaculate! community amenities included walking paths, parks, skate park, and a community pool.

For open house information, contact Adam James Davis, United Real Estate Specialists at 520-612-7422

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved.

See more property details

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock, AZ
