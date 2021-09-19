Tamms-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tamms, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tamms. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2080 Cypress Road, Dongola, 62926 4 Beds 4 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Attached | 3,154 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Don't overlook this four bedroom four bath home sitting on a hill just east of Dongola. Great style and floor plan. Asphalt Drive and extra detached garage. All on nearly Nine Acres! Quality construction and materials. Two fireplaces and new heat pump!

For open house information, contact DAVID THOMPSON, DAVE THOMPSON REALTY at 618-997-1111

470 Ullin Avenue, Ullin, 62992 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Stately three bedroom, two bath home built in 1900. This spacious home is adorned with beautiful woodwork, including a gorgeous fireplace & mantle as well as chandeliers throughout. While the kitchen is on the main level of the home, there is also a kitchenette on the second floor. Outside there is a fenced-in yard and a storage building. Situated in the quiet town of Ullin in Southern Illinois, you are within minutes of many historical sites and both state parks as well as the Shawnee National Forest.

For open house information, contact STEWART WEISENBERGER, FARMER & CO. REAL ESTATE at 618-524-3000

785 Ebenezeer Church Road, Jonesboro, 62952 4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Disappear off the Grid, yet still close to town. Don't just dream - make it yours. This hidden gem is brand new, finished in Dec. 2019. There's poured concrete wrap around covered porches on all sides. Open concept kitchen & living room with vaulted wood ceiling. Awesome built in dining booth, plenty of counterspace all around. 10 x 6 Pantry. Beautiful barn look interior, wood floors throughout. Natural light, abundant windows. 10 x 10 fourth bedroom in basement, 10 x 10 Safe room. Oversized Attached carport. Brand new matching 40 x 30 pole barn / shop/ garage is spray insulated, power, concrete floor, 10 ' walls. Dusk- dawn security lights on all buildings. Second pole barn for equipment, matching chicken coop and shed. Matching red playhouse for the kids. Your own water source - well. no bill Over 9 Acres, New home with only the best quality incorporated into the construction. , New barn, new pond, dock - add it up - this is a fantastic oppurtunity.

For open house information, contact SALLY SANDERS, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

102 S John Street, Jonesboro, 62952 2 Beds 1 Bath | $42,500 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Great Investment property or great starter home in Jonesboro.

For open house information, contact BRIAN LENCE, RE/MAX INTEGRITY at 618-499-2520