On the hunt for a home in Ennis? These houses are on the market

(Ennis, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ennis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

321 W Hugel, Ennis, 59729 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Fixer upper in Ennis! Lot's of potential! 2 city lots. House sits completely on one lot, leaving the other lot for future development. Home is being sold as is. Main floor is 1589 sq ft with a full basement below. Basement square footage is not counted in total square footage, because there are currently no egress windows. There is a bathroom on the main level and one in the basement. There are two bedrooms on the main level and there's potential for adding addition bedrooms in the basement.

132 Sky View, Ennis, 59729 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

You don't want to miss this very well built 1500 sq ft house on 1.43 acres in the very desirable Sky View subdivision. Features include vinyl plank floors throughout the living area and bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, 8ft ceilings, alder soft-close kitchen and bathroom cabinets, LP siding, and Anderson windows. The master bedroom is spacious with a master bathroom which features a double sink vanity, tiled walk in shower and walk in closet. The kitchen has matching stainless GE appliances and kitchen panty cabinets with pull out shelves. The living area has 12 ft vaulted ceilings and is light and bright. There is a three car attached garage for your vehicles and toys. Put your personal touch on this property with landscaping.

249 Montana Way, Ennis, 59729 3 Beds 3 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,042 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Incredible lightly lived in home in Pronghorn Meadows that boasts captivating Madison Mountain views over a large neighboring property that has a conservation easement. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, oversized 2 car garage, ensuite bathroom in one guest bedroom, cedar siding, and wood paneled vaulted living room ceiling. This single floor home boasts convenient easy living with a gas stove fireplace surrounded by moss rock, AC and a neighborhood with many amenities. Subdivision has a club house, an equestrian center (with stable, runs, and pen), and an area to park your RV or Boat. The Madison River is close by for all your fly fishing adventures, and Ennis lake is the perfect place to recreate.

121 V Timber Lane, Ennis, 59729 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,392 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This stunning home on 20+/-acres has it all! Located just minutes from fly fishing access sites on the world famous Madison River & charming town of Ennis, this 3bedroom/3.5bath home perfectly frames the sweeping Madison Range mountain views. Special amenities include 1,300sqft of decks & covered porches, a locker room, 2 home offices, extra spacious bonus/family room, in floor radiant heat throughout, Vermont Castings wood stove, private & spacious 2nd bedroom suite downstairs, 2,000+sqft garage that also functions as a rec room w/full 50ft wide half court basketball & 20 yard indoor archery range, 7person Arctic Spa Salt Water hot tub & much more. The perfect place to work from home or enjoy the beautiful mountain views & listen to the Madison River on quiet mornings. Sprinkler system, perimeter fencing, chicken coop & abundant storage all add to this very special home, a MUST SEE to appreciate!! Square footage according to owner. Buyer to verify. Moose chandelier does not convey.

