CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ennis, MT

On the hunt for a home in Ennis? These houses are on the market

Ennis Journal
Ennis Journal
 4 days ago

(Ennis, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ennis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HzmU_0c10FnI000

321 W Hugel, Ennis, 59729

2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Fixer upper in Ennis! Lot's of potential! 2 city lots. House sits completely on one lot, leaving the other lot for future development. Home is being sold as is. Main floor is 1589 sq ft with a full basement below. Basement square footage is not counted in total square footage, because there are currently no egress windows. There is a bathroom on the main level and one in the basement. There are two bedrooms on the main level and there's potential for adding addition bedrooms in the basement.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Nutt, Berkshire Hathaway - Ennis at 406-682-5002

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-358058)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIoJf_0c10FnI000

132 Sky View, Ennis, 59729

3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

You don't want to miss this very well built 1500 sq ft house on 1.43 acres in the very desirable Sky View subdivision. Features include vinyl plank floors throughout the living area and bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, 8ft ceilings, alder soft-close kitchen and bathroom cabinets, LP siding, and Anderson windows. The master bedroom is spacious with a master bathroom which features a double sink vanity, tiled walk in shower and walk in closet. The kitchen has matching stainless GE appliances and kitchen panty cabinets with pull out shelves. The living area has 12 ft vaulted ceilings and is light and bright. There is a three car attached garage for your vehicles and toys. Put your personal touch on this property with landscaping.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Rohrback, PureWest Christie's Ennis at 406-682-4200

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-361131)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iU8e0_0c10FnI000

249 Montana Way, Ennis, 59729

3 Beds 3 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,042 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Incredible lightly lived in home in Pronghorn Meadows that boasts captivating Madison Mountain views over a large neighboring property that has a conservation easement. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, oversized 2 car garage, ensuite bathroom in one guest bedroom, cedar siding, and wood paneled vaulted living room ceiling. This single floor home boasts convenient easy living with a gas stove fireplace surrounded by moss rock, AC and a neighborhood with many amenities. Subdivision has a club house, an equestrian center (with stable, runs, and pen), and an area to park your RV or Boat. The Madison River is close by for all your fly fishing adventures, and Ennis lake is the perfect place to recreate.

For open house information, contact Patrick Callaghan, Berkshire Hathaway - Bozeman at 406-586-7676

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-362368)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCVjo_0c10FnI000

121 V Timber Lane, Ennis, 59729

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,392 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This stunning home on 20+/-acres has it all! Located just minutes from fly fishing access sites on the world famous Madison River & charming town of Ennis, this 3bedroom/3.5bath home perfectly frames the sweeping Madison Range mountain views. Special amenities include 1,300sqft of decks & covered porches, a locker room, 2 home offices, extra spacious bonus/family room, in floor radiant heat throughout, Vermont Castings wood stove, private & spacious 2nd bedroom suite downstairs, 2,000+sqft garage that also functions as a rec room w/full 50ft wide half court basketball & 20 yard indoor archery range, 7person Arctic Spa Salt Water hot tub & much more. The perfect place to work from home or enjoy the beautiful mountain views & listen to the Madison River on quiet mornings. Sprinkler system, perimeter fencing, chicken coop & abundant storage all add to this very special home, a MUST SEE to appreciate!! Square footage according to owner. Buyer to verify. Moose chandelier does not convey.

For open house information, contact Rikki Dilschneider, Berkshire Hathaway - Ennis at 406-682-5002

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-360692)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
State
Vermont State
City
Ennis, MT
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club House#Kitchen Appliances#Toys#Mt#Ge#Ac
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Ennis Journal

Ennis Journal

Ennis, MT
12
Followers
233
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy