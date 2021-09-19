CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panguitch, UT

Check out these Panguitch homes on the market

Panguitch Daily
Panguitch Daily
 4 days ago

(Panguitch, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Panguitch than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTcVi_0c10Fkdp00

360 E 200 S, Panguitch, 84759

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Don't miss out on this great home in downtown Panguitch! Featuring four bedrooms, two baths, a large living area and generous kitchen. This home has a lot of potential and room to spare. This listing includes two lots, a 1320 SF shop, secondary water and mature landscaping.

For open house information, contact NANCY CRAM, KW ST GEORGE KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SUCCESS 2 at 435-767-9801

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-226187)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeGCj_0c10Fkdp00

2915 E Lakeshore Dr, Panguitch, 84759

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Single story house on flat, half acre lot is in a one of a kind location. Situated only 18 miles from Bryce Canyon National park recreation is out your front door. The Sevier River is a short walk away from the home. Inside you will find a large living room accompanied by a window wall to the fenced in back yard. Three bedrooms creates optimal sleeping space. Cabin is heated by a wood burning stove and floorboard heaters. Water is provided through shared well with recently installed water filtration system. Call today and schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Brian Barsness, Trophy Real Estate at 435-682-4200

Copyright © 2021 Duck Creek MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DCMLSUT-2806889)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panguitch, UT
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filtration#Keller Williams Realty#Sf#Trophy Real Estate
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Panguitch Daily

Panguitch Daily

Panguitch, UT
5
Followers
250
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Panguitch Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy