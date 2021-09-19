Check out these Panguitch homes on the market

(Panguitch, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Panguitch than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

360 E 200 S, Panguitch, 84759 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Don't miss out on this great home in downtown Panguitch! Featuring four bedrooms, two baths, a large living area and generous kitchen. This home has a lot of potential and room to spare. This listing includes two lots, a 1320 SF shop, secondary water and mature landscaping.

For open house information, contact NANCY CRAM, KW ST GEORGE KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SUCCESS 2 at 435-767-9801

2915 E Lakeshore Dr, Panguitch, 84759 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Single story house on flat, half acre lot is in a one of a kind location. Situated only 18 miles from Bryce Canyon National park recreation is out your front door. The Sevier River is a short walk away from the home. Inside you will find a large living room accompanied by a window wall to the fenced in back yard. Three bedrooms creates optimal sleeping space. Cabin is heated by a wood burning stove and floorboard heaters. Water is provided through shared well with recently installed water filtration system. Call today and schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Brian Barsness, Trophy Real Estate at 435-682-4200